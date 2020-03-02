ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 2nd March 2020

New Zealand whitewashed India in the recent Test series

New Zealand ended India's undefeated run in the ICC World Test Championship with a 2-0 series win over the visitors. Prior to this series, Virat Kohli and co. had bested West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, but they were completely outplayed by the Kiwis in the two-Test series.

In their first ever Test at the Hagley Oval, India lost the toss and were put in to bat. India got off to a positive start as Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara hit a fifty apiece, however, a middle-order collapse meant they could post only 242 runs on the board.

Kyle Jamieson picked up 5 wickets to ensure that New Zealand gained the upper hand. Trailing by 242 runs, the home team tormented the Indian bowlers in the final session of day one. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell stitched a good partnership for the first wicket, but the tables turned on day two as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah joined forces to take seven wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets in the first innings

With a slender lead of seven runs, India would have looked to set a big target for New Zealand to chase in the fourth innings. However, Trent Boult decimated the Indian batting unit and picked up four key wickets to leave the visitors reeling at 97/8.

Ravindra Jadeja's cameo of 16 runs helped India reach triple figures and they set the hosts a target of 132..

New Zealand's opening pair of Latham and Blundell once again brought their 'A' game to the table and gave their side a solid start, with the Kiwis eventually winning the match by 7 wickets.

Here's a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship after the series between New Zealand and India.

India lost its second match of the tournament

Although Virat Kohli's side could not win a single match in this series, India still occupy the first position in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with 360 points in 9 games. Australia lie second with 296 points while New Zealand have overtaken England and Pakistan to claim the third spot.

India will now shift their focus to limited-overs cricket, with their next Test series, against Australia, scheduled for November.