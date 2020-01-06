ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on 6th January 2020

Australia completed a clean sweep against New Zealand

Australia continued its winning streak in the ICC World Test Championship as they won their fifth consecutive match of the tournament. They had recorded a clean sweep against Pakistan at home and now, they have whitewashed the Kiwis 3-0.

Talking about the third Test match played between the two teams, Australia's newest star, Marnus Labuschagne continued his magnificent form in the ICC World Test Championship as he dominated the New Zealand fast bowlers once again. His double century helped the home side post a mammoth score of 454 runs on the board in their first innings.

In reply, New Zealand lost all its wickets for 256 runs courtesy of Nathan Lyon's fantastic bowling performance. The off-spinner scalped the wickets of Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry to send the Kiwis packing. Glenn Phillips scored a fifty for the tourists but, they ended up conceding a first innings lead of 198 runs.

David Warner registered a hundred in the second innings while Labuschagne supported him with a fifty as Australia set a target of 416 runs for New Zealand. Lyon repeated his first innings heroics as he picked up one more five-wicket haul to seal the deal for the Aussies. Colin de Grandhomme's half century took the Kiwis to a score of 136 runs before they were bundled out.

Here's a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship as on 6th January 2020.

Australia has cemented the second spot on the points with 296 points in 10 matches. They are just 64 points behind India now. Tim Paine's men will next lock horns with Bangladesh in an away series.

On the other hand, New Zealand continue to be at the fifth spot with 60 points in 5 matches. The Kiwis will host India in their next series under the ICC World Test Championship.