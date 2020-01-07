×
ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as of 7th January 2020

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

England registered their third win of the tournament
England registered their third win of the tournament


After suffering a defeat in the Boxing Day Test match, England kicked off the new decade on a high with a resounding victory over South Africa in Cape Town. Fast bowler James Anderson and opening batsman Dominic Sibley were the architects of England's win in the second Test versus the Proteas.

The tourists won the toss and skipper Joe Root elected to bat first at Newlands. Ollie Pope hit an unbeaten half-century for England and guided his team to 269 in the first innings. Ben Stokes also chipped in with a vital knock of 47. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 3/68.

In reply, half-centuries from Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa breach the 200-run mark, however, James Anderson's five-wicket haul ensured that the hosts did not take a first-innings lead. Anderson and co. bowled South Africa out for 223 and secured a lead of 46 in the process.

The heroics of Sibley and Stokes then took England to 391 in their second innings. While Sibley scored an unbeaten ton, Stokes played a quick-fire knock of 72.


The hosts were set a target of 438 runs in the fourth innings and decided to play for a draw. Pieter Malan and Quinton de Kock's half-centuries ensured the game went into the final session but ultimately, England's bowlers - Ben Stokes in particular - did enough to clinch a victory.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship as of 7th January 2020.

Updated points table of ICC World Test Championship
Updated points table of ICC World Test Championship


England have leapfrogged Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand to move to the third spot on the points table. Joe Root's men now have 86 points in 7 matches, while South Africa remain at the seventh position with 30 points in 5 matches.

Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21: Full Time Table and Fixtures for all teams

The third Test match of the series will begin on 16th January at Port Elizabeth.

South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket James Anderson Dominic Sibley World Test Championship Points Table
