ICC World Test Championship Points table (Updated) as on 9th September 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 104 // 09 Sep 2019, 14:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five

With the culmination of the 4th Ashes Test that saw Australia record a 185-run win on the back of a fine show from ace batsman Steve Smith, Australia retained the urn and earned 24 points as part of the ICC Test Championships.

Though Australia's position on the points table did not see a change, the Australians celebrated the win owing to the fact that England cannot take a lead in the series even if they win the last Test.

Australia opted to bat after Tim Paine won the toss as Steve Smith yet again piled the pressure on the England bowlers and made his way to a magnificent 211, the third double century of his 67-match old Test career.

Riding on Smith's double century, Australia posted a mammoth score of 497/8 runs on the board and in the quest of a first-innings lead, England handed a tough fight to the visitors courtesy of fine half-centuries from Rory Burns and skipper Joe Root but a 4-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood and three wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowled out the hosts for just 301.

With a huge 196-run lead, Australia were in the driver's seat but were dealt a blow as both openers were sent back by Stuart Broad with the score reading 16/2. Jofra Archer made up for his poor show from the first inning as he removed Marnus Labuschange and Travis Head as Australia were in trouble at 44/4.

Once again, Steve Smith emerged as the saviour for Australia as his calm and composed 92-ball 82 helped his side to 186/6 as on declaration, England were set a daunting target of 382.

Pat Cummins picked up from where he left off in the first innings as he rocked the home side with two wickets in the first over, removing Rory Burns and Joe Root for ducks before Jason Roy and Joe Denly put up a 66-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, the middle-order batsmen failed to convert their starts into big scores as the Australian bowlers kept chipping away with wickets and bundled out England for just 197 as the visitors registered a massive 185-run win.

Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21: Full Time Table and Fixtures for all teams

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship as on 9th September 2019.

India continues to be at the top.

As India had whitewashed the Windies in the Test series played prior to the culmination of the 4th Ashes Test, the Virat Kohli-led side has secured the top position on the position by bagging 120 points from the two matches.

As for Australia and England, after the 4th Ashes test, Australia have 56 points to their name while England continue to be at the 5th rank with 32 points. With the final Ashes Test yet to be played, it would be interesting to see whether Australia will move up in the points table or will stay at the same position.