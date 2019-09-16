ICC World Test Championship Points table (updated) as on September 16th, 2019

England v Australia - 5th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four

The 2019 Ashes series ended yesterday with the hosts, England recording a memorable win against Australia in the final Test match of the five-match series. Tim Paine's men had already retained the Ashes by gaining an unassailable lead of 2-1 heading into this game however, Joe Root and Co. ensured that the visitors do not win the series.

England batted first in the Oval Test match where they scored 294 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler played a fantastic knock of 70 runs while skipper Joe Root (57) and opener Rory Burns (47) helped the home team post a good total on the board. Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 5/46 in his 18.2 overs.

In reply, the Aussies could only score 225 runs before being bundled out by the English team. Steve Smith continued his phenomenal form with an innings of 80 runs and he had stitched a marvelous partnership with number 3 batsman, Marnus Labuschagne (48). Jofra Archer was the wrecker-in-chief with 6 wickets in the first innings and, Sam Curran too chipped in with a three3-wicket haul.

Jofra Archer (left) had a great Ashes/

With a 69 run-lead, the England team kicked off their second innings with a 54 runs opening partnership between Rory Burns and Joe Denly. The latter destroyed the Australian bowling line-up with his 14 boundaries and a maximum to emerge as the leading run scorer with 94 runs. A fifty from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler's 47 runs took England to a score of 329 runs, setting a target of 399 for the visitors.

Stuart Broad and Jack Leach ran through the Australian batting line-up despite a fighting hundred from Matthew Wade as England won the Test match by 135 runs.

Here's a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship after Ashes 2019 -

England and Australia have the same number of points

India continue to lead the standings with 120 points in 2 matches followed by New Zealand and Sri Lanka who have 60 points each. Since the Ashes series ended in a draw, both Australia and England earned the same number of points (56) from the series.

The next Test series will be played between India and South Africa as the Proteas will open their ICC World Test Championship campaign against the world's best Test unit.

