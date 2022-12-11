ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 11 after AUS vs WI 2022 series

West Indies slipped to the seventh position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after an embarrassing defeat against Australia in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. The Caribbean team suffered a 419-run loss against the mighty Aussies.

Courtesy of this defeat, West Indies have dropped to seventh position from sixth. Their points percentage has come down to 40.91% from 45% after the loss in the series against Australia.

On the other hand, the Aussies inched a step closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a comprehensive 2-0 series win against the West Indies.

Australia have tightened their grip over the top spot of the ICC World Test Championship points table thanks to their clean sweep against West Indies. The Aussies now have 75% points to their name, 15 more than second-placed South Africa.

Australia will play their next series of the World Test Championship against South Africa at home. The series will likely decide the first finalist of the ongoing WTC cycle.

West Indies have been eliminated from the race to the final. Their final series under this cycle is against South Africa away from home.

England can move up to 5th spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Pakistan and England are currently playing the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Multan. England, who moved up to sixth position because of West Indies' loss, could soon jump to the fifth spot as well.

If England pull off a victory in Multan, they will overtake Pakistan in the World Test Championship points table. At the end of Day 3, Pakistan need 157 runs to win the game with six wickets in hand.

If Pakistan win the game, there will be no changes in the points table. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

