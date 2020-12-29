ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 29

The Indian cricket team has inched closer to Australia on the ICC World Test Championship points table. The 8-wicket victory in Melbourne earned India 30 points in the tournament.

Australia entered the Boxing Day Test as the firm favorites to defeat India. However, the Indian cricket team's fantastic bowling performance kept the home side down to 195 in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/56 in 16 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin backed him to perfection with a three-wicket haul. Marnus Labuschagne aggregated 48 runs for the Aussies, but no other batsman could touch the 40-run mark.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian cricket team from the front, scoring a century in the first innings. Rahane, who captained India for the first time in the ICC World Test Championship, scored 112 runs off 223 runs balls to help India take a 131-run first-innings lead.

Special words of appreciation for @ajinkyarahane88 from the Head Coach.



Do you agree?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SHyRr2sOji — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja supported Rahane with a half-century, while debutant Shubman Gill contributed 45 runs to the team's total. The Australian top-order bowed down to the Indian bowlers once again in the second innings.

Although Umesh Yadav could bowl only 21 balls in the second innings, India scalped six wickets before Australia scored 100 runs. Cameron Green frustrated the Indian bowlers as Australia set a target of 70 runs for the visitors.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc dismissed Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first six overs. However, Gill and Rahane ensured India did not lose any more wickets.

Spirited performance and a great comeback by the team. ♥️ 🇮🇳@BCCI pic.twitter.com/L4xyJXxugM — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 29, 2020

Eventually, the Indian cricket team won the match by eight wickets. This victory was India's first under the ICC World Test Championship in 2020.

Advertisement

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points table after the second IND v AUS Test.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

India cemented their spot in the Top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship points table

There have been no changes in the standings. The Indian cricket team improved their points percentage with a victory over Australia at the MCG.

Currently, India has 72.2% points, while Australia's percentage dropped to 77.6. There could be some changes in the points table when the NZ v PAK and SA v SL Tests finish.