"If I can get Smith out again, that would be good" - Josh Tongue hopes to make his mark after promising debut 

England pacer Josh Tongue emerged as a surprise inclusion in the playing XI for the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The inclusion of the youngster in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali completes the team's all-seam bowling attack, with only Joe Root available as a tweaking option as a part-timer.

Tongue earned his maiden call-up ahead of England's one-off Test against Ireland. Niggles to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson facilitated the seamer's debut at Lord's and he made a good early impression with a five-wicket haul in the second innings to seal England's 10-wicket win.

The upcoming fixture against Australians will come across as a defining moment in his career, to say the least. The 25-year-old has the opportunity of a lifetime to find a place in the bowling attack that is heading towards an inevitable transition.

Hoping that he manages to claim the prized wicket of Steve Smith at the Home of Cricket, Josh Tongue told The Mail ahead of the second Ashes Test:

"I dreamt as a kid about playing in an Ashes, so to get the nod now is that dream come true. It would be great to get Steve Smith out again. I was pretty happy the first time."

The right-arm pacer was the first bowler to dismiss Smith in his most recent County Stint. Playing for Worcestershire, he trapped the former Australian skipper LBW for 30 in their fixture against Sussex in May.

"Whatever Stokesy asks me to do, I’m here to do it as best I can" - Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue adds a bit of versatility to the bowling attack that has been revered as one-dimensional by several. With the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood struggling and Ben Stokes' shaky knee, the newcomer emerges as an answer to England's quest for extra pace and intensity with the ball.

Stating that he will try to execute the plans laid out by the captain, Tongue said:

"That first ball Zak Crawley hit to the boundary — the noise was just unbelievable. From the moment I stepped into the dressing room ahead of the Ireland game, I’ve been made to feel so welcome. Whatever Stokesy asks me to do, I’m here to do it as best I can."

He concluded:

"I knew the step up to international cricket would be a big one. To then get five wickets against Ireland was an incredible feeling and should give me confidence against Australia."

The second Ashes Test is slated to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series following their narrow win in the series opener.

