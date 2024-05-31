In Pictures: Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup

Team India will resume their hunt for an ICC title, which has eluded them since 2013, during the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. The tournament will be held from June 1 to June 29 and feature 20 teams, with a total of 55 matches to be played.

The Men in Blue begin their World Cup campaign in Group A with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. They then take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. After another game in New York on June 12, India will conclude the group stage with a match against Canada in Florida on June 15.

As Team India gear up for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, we go down memory lane and revisit their performances in all the previous editions in the ICC tournament.

2007: India create history by being crowned inaugural T20 world champions

Team India celebrate after beating Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Led by MS Dhoni, Team India were terrific in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the inaugural edition of the tournament held in South Africa. After their first group match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, they beat Pakistan in a bowl-out following a thrilling tie in Durban.

India went on to defeat New Zealand (10 runs), England (18 runs) and South Africa (37 runs) to cruise into the semifinals. In the match against the Englishmen in Durban, Yuvraj Singh famously hammered Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Gautam Gambhir played a terrific knock for India. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

In the semifinal, India thumped Australia by 15 runs in Durban as Yuvraj Singh clobbered 70 off 30. India and Pakistan then clashed in a blockbuster final in Johannesburg, with the Men in Blue winning a nail-biter by five runs.

Gautam Gambhir 75 off 54, Irfan Pathan (3-16) and RP Singh (3-26) were the architects of India's historic win.

2009: India fail to defend title in England

Team India celebrate a wicket during the 2009 T20 World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India went into the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup with high hopes but failed to defend their title, bowing out in the Super 8 round. The Men in Blue cruised through the group stage, beating Bangladesh (25 runs) and Ireland (eight wickets).

The Men in Blue, though, lost all three matches in the Super 8 round to crash out of the tournament. They went down to West Indies by seven wickets at Lord's, lost to England by three runs at the same venue and suffered a 12-run defeat to South Africa in Nottingham.

2010: Another forgettable performance from MS Dhoni and Co.

India failed to make an impact in the 2010 edition. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India won both their matches in the group stage of the 2010 T20 World Cup held in the West Indies to progress to the group stage. They beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in St Lucia and went on to register a 14-run win over South Africa at the same venue.

The Men in Blue, though, went winless in the Super 8 round yet again. They suffered losses against Australia (49 runs) in Barbados, West Indies (14 runs) in Barbados and Sri Lanka (five wickets) in St Lucia to crash out of the event.

2012: India fail to progress to knockouts for third time in a row

Team India during their 2012 T20 World Cup campaign (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India began the 2012 T20 World Cup held in Sri Lanka in impressive fashion, beating Afghanistan (23 runs) and England (90 runs) in the group stage. However, their chances of qualifying to the knockouts suffered a major setback, as they went down to Australia by 90 runs in their first Super 8 match in Colombo.

The Men in Blue thumped Pakistan by eight wickets in their next match. They also registered a close one-run win in their last Super 8 match, but it wasn't enough for India to progress to the semifinals.

2014: Team India falter at the final hurdle

Dejected Indian players look on after losing the 2014 final. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India had a terrific run in the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh, winning five matches in a row. They seemed set to clinch their second title in the competition but went down to Sri Lanka in the final in Dhaka.

The Men in Blue won all their four matches in the group stage in convincing fashion. They beat both Pakistan and West Indies by seven wickets. India also thumped Bangladesh in eight wickets and Australia by 73 runs.

Team India booked their place in the final by registering a six-wicket win over South Africa in the semis. They batted first in the final against Sri Lanka but were held to 130-4 despite Virat Kohli's 77 off 58 as Kumar Sangakkara (52* off 35) then guided Sri Lanka to a famous win.

2016: West Indies stun hosts India

India went down to West Indies in the semifinal of the 2016 T20 World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India were among the favorites to win the 2016 T20 World Cup at home. They overcame a shock loss to New Zealand in Nagpur to reach the semifinals. India beat Pakistan by six wickets, Bangladesh by one run and Australia by six wickets to reach the knockouts.

West Indies, though, hammered India by seven wickets in the second semi-final. The Men in Blue batted first and put up 192-2 as Kohli smashed 89* off 47. West Indies, however, got home in 19.4 overs as Lendl Simmons clobbered 82* off 51, while Johnson Charles (52 off 36) and Andre Russell (43* off 20) made signficant contributions.

2021: An absolute disaster for India

India suffered their first World Cup loss to Pakistan in the 2022 edition. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

The Men in Blue failed to make it to the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup after suffering huge losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12.

India registered their first defeat against Pakistan in any World Cup match, going down to Pakistan by 10 wickets in Dubai. In their next match, they were hammered by eight wickets by the Kiwis.

Team India went on to beat Afghanistan (66 runs), Scotland (eight wickets) and Namibia (nine wickets) in their next three Super 12 matches, but it was a case of too little, too late.

2022: England give India a rude reality check

Indian players walk off after losing the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Team India registered a sensational win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to open their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. They eased their way past the Super 12, suffering a lone defeat against South Africa in Perth, to book their place in the semis.

India, though, were thumped by England by 10 wickets in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 168-6 as Hardik Pandya slammed 63 off 33. However, Alex Hales (86* off 47) and skipper Jos Buttler (80* off 49) took England into the final by adding 170* in 16 overs.

