IND v AUS 2020: 3 highest run-scorers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The battle for supremacy between India and Australia has always been fierce, especially in the longest format of the game. There have been situations that have demanded the best out of certain players, and cricket fans have been treated to some of the most jaw-dropping performances owing to this rivalry.

A number of great batsmen have graced the India-Australia Test series, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With consistent performances over a long period of time, they've dominated the opposition bowlers. While most of the top run-getters have called time on their career, quite a few of the yesteryear stars have been compared to the current crop of cricketers.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a cracker, with world-class batsmen like Steve Smith, David Warner, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli among others set to take the field.

In this article, we take a look at the three highest run-getters in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Top performers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

1.Sachin Tendulkar - 3262 runs

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably one of the greatest ever cricketers to have played the game, and he particularly loved facing off against Australia. In the 34 Tests that he played during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Tendulkar amassed 3262 runs at a brilliant average of 56.24 with nine centuries to his name. His best score of 241* came in the 4th Test of the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

2. Ricky Ponting - 2555 runs

One of the most successful Australian captains of all time, Ricky Ponting was known for his stylish approach to batting. With impeccable technique and great control, he was capable of churning out some quality knocks, which at times would bat out oppositions.

In the 29 Tests that Ponting played as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he scored 2555 runs at an average of 54.36, including eight hundreds. His highest score of 257 came in the 3rd Test of the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ponting always led by example with the bat and exhibited his grit and determination in tough situations. Barring a few spells where a young Ishant Sharma troubled him in the 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ponting was successful against the Indians and his record speaks volumes about his achievements as well.

3. VVS Laxman - 2434 runs

A man known for thriving in difficult situations and grinding out tough knocks, VVS Laxman is one of India's best-ever Test cricketers. In the 29 Tests that he featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Laxman scored 2434 runs at a fine average of 49.67.

The stylish right-hander also notched up six centuries to his name, and his highest score of 281 came in the 2nd Test of the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 281-run knock, in particular, is one that holds a very important spot in India's cricketing history. India were in danger of getting blown away by an innings defeat, and if not for a Laxman special, Australia would have sealed a Test series win. It was his stellar performance that helped India script one of the most famous wins in the country's sporting history.