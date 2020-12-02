IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: Australia Player Ratings

After their dominance in the first two games of the series, Australia found it hard to replicate their previous performances in the 3rd ODI against India.

While one of their changes did work out well, the hosts' playing XI for this match possessed less of an attacking threat than the one that took to the field in the first two games. The result was a slim 13-run loss to the visitors in a close game that should have been theirs.

Here are Australia's player ratings for the 3rd ODI against India.

IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: Australia's Player Ratings

Alex Carey was tidy behind the stumps, but missed out in front of them.

Aaron Finch: 8.5/10

The Australian captain ended a terrific ODI series with another big score, although he fell short of the hundred on this occasion. His 75 off 82 ensured India were under pressure despite wickets falling at the other end.

Marnus Labuschagne: 2/10

Labuschagne's promotion to the top didn't quite work out for Australia. Not only did he look immensely vulnerable facing Jasprit Bumrah, but he also chopped on early to hand debutant Natarajan his first wicket and give India the advantage.

Steve Smith: 2/10

A dominant series for the former Aussie skipper ended with a whimper as Smith edged one down the leg side off Shardul Thakur's medium pace. The top-order batsman looked a lot more restrained than he had in the previous two matches, and his dismissal put Australia firmly behind in the contest.

Moises Henriques: 4/10

After one unremarkable over with the ball, Henriques filled in the No. 4 spot vacated by Labuschagne. He crossed his highest-ever ODI score - 21, yes - and was dismissed soon after by chipping one in the infield.

Cameron Green: 5/10

Green had a reasonable debut, without doing too much to announce himself. His four wicketless overs did see him produce good bounce and he hit a few good shots with the bat, but did not trouble India in either department.

Alex Carey: 6/10

Despite a sedate start, Alex Carey kicked on to briefly threaten India with his 42-ball 38. He was responsible for that promise fading away as he ran himself out after setting off for a non existent run, and was unable to make the most of his lone major batting opportunity this series.

Glenn Maxwell: 9/10

Australia forced their way into the contest through Glenn Maxwell's blistering knock, which was severe on all bowlers. With ball in hand, Maxwell added value with 5 frugal overs. It needed a perfect yorker from Jasprit Bumrah to end his innings and snuff out the Aussie challenge.

Ashton Agar: 8.5/10

Ashton Agar showed what Australia were missing in the middle overs by accounting for the wickets of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. His 10 overs fetched him 2/44. He also had a role to play with the bat, but his wicket tilted the momentum completely towards India.

Sean Abbott: 2/10

An aberration on Australia's bowling card, Sean Abbott struggled to keep the runs down. Though he scalped Shikhar Dhawan's wicket, he was punished by India's 6th wicket partnership at the death. He failed to impress with the bat either, walking back for 4 off 9.

Adam Zampa: 7.5/10

An economical performance once again ensured Australia kept India down in the middle overs. His 1/45 accounted for Shreyas Iyer, who was looking to rebuild the innings. He was the last man out for Australia, despite trying to delay the inevitable for a few balls.

Josh Hazlewood: 5/10

Not quite as successful as he had been earlier this series, Josh Hazlewood still managed to keep his streak against Virat Kohli going. Beyond that, he looked flat towards the death as he was picked apart.