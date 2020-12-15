IND v AUS 2020: 4 players who were hits and 4 who were flops during India's last pink-ball Test

After resisting the temptation for years, the Indian team and BCCI finally seemed to have gotten warm to the idea of pink-ball Tests. They played their first pink-ball Test in 2019 against Bangladesh and are scheduled to play another two over the next few months.

First up will be the all-important series opener against Australia on December 17, 2020. The day-night Test will take place at Adelaide, and this will be the first time India play their first pink-ball Test away from home. In 2021, India will play another pink-ball Test, notably at home when England come touring.

Although there’s only one match to judge India's performance with the pink ball, the Test against Bangladesh last year threw up some interesting patterns. Ahead of the 1st Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series, here are the players who performed well, and the ones who didn't.

4 players who performed well for India

Ishant Sharma was in fine form against Bangladesh

Ishant Sharma: While the pacer will not be playing the pink ball Test this time, it is hard to look past his heroics during the last outing. Ishant Sharma ended with match figures of 25-6-78-9, showing once again why is he is an integral part of the Indian pace attack. The 32-year-old’s absence will certainly impact the Indian side, and it remains to be seen as to who will replace him.

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav may have already booked his place in the 1st Test with his performance in the practice games, but the team management just needs to look at the last time the India quick dismantled the Bangladesh side in the pink-ball Test. Umesh Yadav wreaked havoc in the day-night Test, ending with figures of 21.1-3-82-8. He troubled the Bangladesh batsman throughout with impeccable line and length, and more often than not bamboozled the batsmen with his craft.

Virat Kohli: The Indian batsmen got only one hit during the Test in 2019, but it was enough for skipper Virat Kohli to show why he is regarded as one of the best batsmen in world cricket. Kohli adjusted to the pink-ball challenge remarkably well and was quick to counter the threat posed by the new ball. Scoring a measured 194-ball 136, Kohli displayed a poise that only comes with top-class decision making.

Wriddhiman Saha: Many keepers and fielders have talked about how the pink ball is difficult to judge while on the field, but India keeper Wriddhiman Saha wasn’t having any of that. Saha showed some great skills while wicket-keeping against the pink ball, with many pundits praising his stellar performances behind the stumps.

4 Indian stars who flopped

Mayank Agarwal in action during the pink-ball Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja: The India vs Bangladesh pink-ball Test was the first time India won a home match without a single wicket from a spinner. While it should be noted that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin ended up bowling just seven overs in total, the fact is that they didn’t offer much at a time when the opposition batsmen were clearly struggling with the conditions.

The Indian openers: Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were the openers on that momentous day, with both failing to perform up to expectations. While the latter will not be part of the 1st Test at Adelaide, Agarwal is set to open the batting for India against Australia.

And while Agarwal lasted just 21 balls for his 14, he will be looking to put that performance behind him and put up a good show when he walks out to bat in the 1st Test.