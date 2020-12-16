IND v AUS 2020: 5 positives for the Indian cricket team from the second warm-up game

The Indian cricket team was unable to get over the line in their pink-ball warm-up game against Australia A, as Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored centuries to force a draw at the SCG.

However, the management will not be too worried about the Indian cricket team failing to register a win in the practice game, as there were plenty of positive takeaways from the 3-day affair.

Captain Virat Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane will be happy after a number of solid performances from the young guns in the Indian cricket team.

The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.



India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.

India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4

We look at the major positives the Indian cricket team can take away from the practice match.

1. Shubman Gill's consistency

Australia A v India - Tour Match: Day 1

Shubman Gill's form at No. 3 in both innings of the 3-day practice match would have brought about sighs of relief in the Indian contingent. The 21-year-old's knocks came at the perfect time, as India were searching for a batsman to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Gill seemed to be in exceptional touch during his stints at the crease. He played classy strokes throughout, and negotiated the short ball with ease during his innings of 43 and 65.

2. Mohammed Shami's performance with the ball

Shami's heroics in morning sessions have boosted India

India's pace sensation Mohammed Shami looked to be in amazing touch in the second warm-up game as he swung the ball at a fiery pace.

Shami took 5 wickets and all of them came in the morning session, which is considered the most difficult session for bowlers with the pink ball. The 30-year-old got the ball to talk on the 2nd and 3rd days to massively trouble the Aussies.

Shami's bowling performances in the morning sessions would greatly boost the confidence of the Indian cricket team. The presence of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini means that India enter the Test series with a very dangerous-looking pace attack.

3. Hanuma Vihari's assured showing at No. 6

Hanuma Vihari has become a regular for the Indian cricket team in Tests

One of the best takeaways for the Indian cricket team from the second practice match against Australia A was Hanuma Vihari's performance with the bat. The Test specialist will have to take up a lot of responsibility batting at No. 6 in the upcoming series.

During the practice game, Vihari looked confident at the crease as he patiently stroked his way to an unbeaten century. He dealt with fierce pace and bounce under the lights, and showed encouraging signs of his preparation for the series.



4. The Indian cricket team's lower-order batting

Bumrah's half-century invited heaps of praise from fans (Image Courtesy: The Statesman)

India's lower-order batting has always been a cause for concern. Over the years, analysts have pointed out how the Indian cricket team lacks bowlers who can make handy contributions with the bat lower down the order.

In the practice game, however, Bumrah and Siraj's partnership of 71 runs for the 10th wicket was eye-catching. In an innings where the middle order completely collapsed, a massive partnership for the 10th wicket was a welcome sight.

It would have definitely put smiles on Indian faces ahead of the Test series against arch-rivals Australia.



5. Rishabh Pant's return to form

Rishabh Pant's form may finally put a rest to India's wicketkeeper debates (Image Credits: Scroll.in)

Despite getting innumerable chances to take over from MS Dhoni as the Indian cricket team's first-choice wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant has disappointed Indian fans and selectors. The young gun has invited sharp criticism from all corners of the cricketing fraternity for his fitness and approach towards the game.

Pant's blistering century in the practice game against Australia A finally broke his lean patch. After pacing his innings well throughout and then reaching his century by scoring 22 runs off the final over of the day, he showed the Indian selectors his worth in the longest format of the game.

The Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant debate may have been put to rest courtesy of the latter's batting display in the 3-day affair against Australia A. The 23-year-old received praise from experts and teammates as he returned to form, and is expected to be part of the Indian cricket team's playing XI for the 1st Test.