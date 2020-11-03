Ind vs Aus 2020: Aakash Chopra hopes Prithvi Shaw finds form in Australia

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that he hopes Prithvi Shaw finds form in India's upcoming tour of Australia, as the youngster could have to open the batting in Test matches.

Chopra feels that the Day and Night Test match will be a real trial for Shaw, especially considering his current form.

Prithvi Shaw has struggled in the ongoing IPL against the moving ball as well as back-of-a length deliveries. This has translated into a string of low scores, especially over the last seven innings. The 20-year-old has aggregated just 49 runs in this period.

Aakash Chopra’s remark came after Shaw once again fell prey to a moving ball on Monday, as RCB’s Mohammed Siraj cleaned up his stumps with a delivery that nipped away after pitching.

“Prithvi has to open for India in Tests in Australia. First match is under lights with the pink ball. I know IPL is not Tests. Different formats and all. But it’s still bat vs ball. I really hope and pray that he finds form,” Chopra tweeted.

The Test series kicks off with the Day and Night Test at Adelaide on December 17, followed by three more day matches at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Prithvi Shaw is expected to open the innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was omitted from the Indian squad owing to a hamstring injury that he sustained while playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

In the absence of the regular opener, Prithvi Shaw is expected to start the series as the opening batsman along with Mayank Agarwal.

Shaw was part of the Indian squad when the team travelled to Australia in 2018, but rolled his ankle during a tour match and was ruled out. Mayank Agarwal was named his replacement and has made the opening slot his own with some consistent performances.

Shaw has played four Test matches so far and has scored 335 runs at an average of 55.83.