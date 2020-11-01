Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw for regularly getting dismissed while trying to execute ‘impossible’ shots. The 55-year-old opined that the youngster would be much better off sticking to shots that he can pull off.

Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed while trying to pull back-of-a-length deliveries at least four times in the season so far. This has contributed to a slump in form and a string of low scores after a reasonable start in the tournament.

Sanjay Manjrekar recently took to Twitter to advise the youngster to look up to Virender Sehwag as his role model and to observe how he only stuck to the shots he was comfortable with. He tweeted:

“Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off.”

The 20-year-old has had disappointing performances of late, aggregating just 40 runs from his last six innings. He was dropped in between and was brought back for the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. However, he once again got dismissed cheaply for an 11-ball 10.

Prithvi Shaw’s horrible form at the top has coincided with Delhi Capitals’ losing streak

The horrible form of Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order has coincided with the four-game losing streak of the Delhi Capitals. Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was also tried at the top of the order, could not get into the groove either, aggregating just 51 runs from 5 innings.

The Delhi Capitals, who seemed to be in contention for the first two spots in the league, are in a sort of a must-win situation with one game to go.

Positive. Vibes. Only. 🤗#SkipperShreyas backs the team to turn things around following tough results in the last few games.#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/LWhbOlBf6F — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 1, 2020

DC will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in the last league-stage match for both teams. The loser of this game will be in quite a fix if Kings XI Punjab wins on Sunday since both of them have a net run rate which is worse than that of KXIP.

