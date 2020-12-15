IND V AUS 2020: Allan Border bats for Wade-Harris as opening combination for Adelaide Test 

Australia have a massive opening conundrum ahead of the first Test against India at Adelaide. David Warner is injured, Will Pucovski has been ruled out due to concussion, and Joe Burns is struggling for runs. Aussie legend Allan Border has opined that, given the circumstances, the selectors must go with Marcus Harris and Matthew Wade as the opening combination for the first Test.

At a press conference ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Allan Border stated that it would be too big a risk to go ahead with Burns on current form. The former Aussie captain told the media.

“It’s (who will open) the million-dollar question for the Australian selectors. They would have had certain combinations in mind three weeks ago. And, that would have been Burns and Warner. All of a sudden, Joe Burns just cannot get a run. He looks a lost soul at the moment.

"It’s almost impossible that the Australian selectors would pick him even though he is the incumbent opener (and) played in Australia’s last Test match. I just can’t see how they can play him.”

Burns has managed only 62 runs in his last nine innings. In the two practice game against India, he registered scores of 4,0,0 and 1.

Big quick Josh Hazlewood on the two stars who have been impressing during the Aussies' Adelaide Oval training sessions ahead of the first #AUSvIND Test, beginning Thursday pic.twitter.com/iQMh1vicjU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2020

Matthew Wade is a fighter: Allan Border

Explaining his reasons for picking Harris and Wade as the openers, Allan Border stated that the latter moving to the top will open up a spot for young all-rounder Cameron Green in the middle-order. Allan Border was quoted as saying:

“I think Marcus Harris would get one of the spots. And, for the other spot, I would be talking to Matthew Wade, who currently bats at 5 for 6 for the Australian team, but has opened in the shorter format of the game.”

Congratulations to Moises Henriques, who has been added to the Australian squad for Friday's first #AUSvIND Vodafone Test in Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/7eCogwoVor — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 14, 2020

Praising Wade, Allan Border, who led Australia to World Cup triumph in 1987 added,

“He’s a real fighting sort of a character. If you asked him, I’d say he would do the job for you. And, that allows you to play Cameron Green who, I think, is our future. He is one of the young players who would play a lot of cricket for Australia. I reckon the future is now.”

Green impressed with an unbeaten hundred and two wickets in the first practice match against India A. He, however, had to be subbed out of the pink-ball practice match against India recently, having suffered a concussion.

