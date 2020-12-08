IND v AUS 2020: Which IPL teams has Matthew Wade played for?

The Australian cricket team could not win the T20I series against India. However, there were quite a few positive developments for the Aussies over the course of the 3 T20Is. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson picked up a match-winning three-wicket haul in the final T20I while wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade impressed the fans with his exploits in the powerplay overs.

The southpaw received an opportunity to open the innings after captain Aaron Finch picked up a niggle in the first T20I. The team management backed Matthew Wade and the player was made the skipper of the team.

Wade promoted himself up the order and opened the innings with D'Arcy Short. The 32-year-old from Hobart registered two consecutive half-centuries, cementing his spot in the Australian cricket team.

In the second T20I against India, Matthew Wade blasted 58 runs off 32 deliveries before losing his wicket in an unlucky manner. He continued his magnificent form at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring 80 runs from 53 balls in the third T20I.

Wade broke his own record for the highest score by an Australian wicket-keeper in T20Is and powered his team to a memorable win in the final game of the series.

While the Tasmanian cricketer has represented Australia regularly, he could not make it big in the Indian Premier League. Many Indian fans were wonder if Matthew Wade ever received an IPL contract in his T20 career. The answer to the question: Yes.

The Delhi Capitals signed Matthew Wade for 46 lakhs in 2011

A mega-auction took before the fourth IPL season in 2011 as two new teams joined the league, and there was a massive demand for the wicket-keepers. The Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) signed Matthew Wade for 46 lakhs in the IPL auction.

The Delhi-based franchise gave him three opportunities to showcase his talent. However, Wade could score only 22 runs at a strike rate of 66.67. The Delhi released him and no franchise invested in his services after 2011.

With two new teams rumored to join IPL in 2021, the chances of another mega-auction are very high. It will be intriguing to see if Matthew Wade can get a bid or two in the upcoming IPL auction.