IND v AUS 2020: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green set for pink-ball debut

Australia's rising star Cameron Green will face the pink ball for the first time in the second three-day warm-up game between India and Australia A.

Cameron Green was the unchallenged Man of the Match in the recently concluded first tour game. The 21-year-old high-scored in the game with a well-yarned 125 not out and came back to chip both India A's openers in the second innings. India A drew the game in a losing position.

JUST IN: The Australia A 12-man squad to play India: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2020

The second tour game will be played under the lights starting from 11th December. Although pink ball matches are very common in Australia, Green hasn't gotten a chance to play in one.

Cameron Green told The West Australian:

"I've never actually faced it for before, whatever reason I keep dodging the day-night games in domestic cricket."

He added:

"There are a lot guys in the team who have played with the pink ball before. So I try and bounce as many ideas off those guys as I can. A few guys say if you are batting at night but already in, it seems like it's OK. It's just when you are new to the crease it will be tough. I have a training session today and it will be the first time I have ever faced it or bowled with it. That will be pretty interesting."

Cameron Green not making any assumptions for Test debut

He's done it with the bat, and now with the ball! Cameron Green on fire at Drummoyne Oval



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MfBZAvhZsT #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/0MPE5FRUB5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Cameron Green has been touted as the next best young talent after Ricky Ponting by former Australian captain Ian Chappel.

In 19 first-class games, the all-rounder averaged 49.83 with four centuries. He is averaging 72.6 for Western Australia this season alone. This is to add to his excellent overall first-class bowling figures of 30 wickets at a strike rate of 43.4.

India will begin the defense of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on 17th December with a pink-ball, day-night Test match in Adelaide.

Although Cameron Green is not a sure starter, his rare all-round ability can be tempting for the selectors if he performs again in the second tour game.

Cameron Green continued:

"I'm sure most guys would say the same, you never really know if you are ready."

He added:

"All I can really do is just play well in the next game. It's going to be another tough challenge playing a full-strength India side in the pink ball in Sydney. I'll see how I go, just keep trying to perform and it will be up to the selectors to decide that."

The white-ball leg was drawn 3-3, with Australia taking the ODI series and India winning the T20Is. The tie-breaker Test series will include 4 matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane from December 17th to January 19th, 2021.