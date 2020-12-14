If anyone thought India couldn't have a second Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari proved them wrong.

Like Pujara, he rose from the ranks of domestic competitions with little avidity for T20 cricket. Praised by maestros like Dale Steyn, Hanuma Vihari has a solid batting technique and unflinching endurance.

Vihari scored a serene hundred peppered with sweetly-timed drives against Australia 'A' in the 2nd tour game. He is now set to bat at number six in the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide.

The last time India toured Australia, the 27-year-old batsman could manage just 111 runs at an average of 22.20. But in the small sample size, he displayed his ability to play attritional cricket.

In a series where every opening batsmen suffered, Vihari batted out of his natural position to play out 66 balls for 8 runs. In the low scoring 2nd innings of the same game, he played the 2nd highest number of deliveries to give India a solid start.

Two years on, Hanuma Vihari says he is coming to this tour with more surety about himself.

"In 2018, it was my second overseas tour (after England) and it was a good challenge for me back then. Although I contributed a little, I feel I am more well equipped with my game and pretty sure with my gameplan as well and looking forward to the Test series," Vihari said after the end of the three-day warm-up tie against Australia A."

Hanuma Vihari on batting with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Batting in the middle-order, Hanuma Vihari will play the most with the old firm of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane against Australia. Vihari observed his contrasting partnership experiences with the duo.

"Obviously, batting with Pooji (Pujara's nickname) is completely different. We always have a good communication and he tells me what the bowler is trying to do," he said.

He added:

"Batting with Ajinkya, he is more flamboyant and he has also got a good sense of game situation"

Hanuma Vihari also touched upon batting at different positions in Test cricket.

"At number four, I always feel you have more time than you think. In domestic cricket, I have always batted number three, so I am a bit familiar batting up the order," he said.

He added:

"But coming to bat at number six is a totally different game situation. You have to bat with the keeper or an all-rounder or the bowlers. I enjoy batting at both positions and it's about what the team needs."

In Virat Kohli's absence, the Indian team will look up to Hanuma Vihari to yarn big partnerships with Pujara and Rahane. And if the warm-up game is any precedent, Indian fans are up for a treat.