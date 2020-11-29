IND v AUS 2020: How many wickets has Jasprit Bumrah claimed in ODIs in 2020?

When India arrived in Australia, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was tipped to be one of the key performers. After all, he headed down under on the back of a brilliant show in IPL 2020 in which he claimed 27 wickets in 15 matches, playing a stellar role in Mumbai Indians’ fifth title triumph.

However, Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the two ODIs in Sydney has been highly disappointing and has been one of the key reasons behind India losing the ODI series with a match to go.

In the first ODI in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah conceded 73 runs in his allotted ten overs while picking up only one wicket - that of Aaron Finch - but only after the Australian captain scored his fifty.

In the second one-dayer at the same venue on Sunday, the Indian fast bowler went for 79 runs, despite bowling a maiden over. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Marnus Labuschagne this time but after the batsman had made 70.

The pacer’s failure in Australia is not an aberration though. His success in IPL 2020 should be viewed on a standalone basis. When it comes to one-day international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in 2020 has been pretty ordinary.

Jasprit Bumrah's forgettable ODI numbers in 2020

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jasprit Bumrah has only featured in eight ODIs for India in 2020. However, the leading bowler has performed poorly, picking up three wickets at a shoddy average of 146.33. In five of the matches, he went wicketless.

It means that Jasprit Bumrah has not managed more than a wicket in an ODI innings in 2020.

Bumrah’s first ODI in 2020 was against Australia in Mumbai at the start of the year. He was hammered for 50 runs in seven overs and failed to pick up a wicket as David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed tons in a chase of 256 runs.

Even as India hit back to win the series, the unorthodox pacer finished with just one wicket in three games, that of tailender Adam Zampa in Rajkot.

In the subsequent ODI series in New Zealand, India were blanked 3-0, and Jasprit Bumrah was a big dud with the ball. His bowling figures in the three ODIs were 0/53, 0/64 and 0/50.

Bumrah hasn’t done his ODI figures for the year much good with another underwhelming show in Australia.

Like so many others, 2020 has proved to be a testing year for the Indian pace spearhead. The extended honeymoon period of Jasprit Bumrah in international cricket is now well and truly over.

How he rediscovers himself from this point on will determine his standing in international cricket in the future.