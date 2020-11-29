IND v AUS 2020: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are doubles partners as Australian players turn to table tennis in the bubble

Prominent names in Indian and Australian cricket, like Virat Kohli and David Warner, have openly admitted that staying in the bio-bubble for too long will start affecting players’ psyche. As such, it is important for cricket boards to ensure the well-being of players and to rejig schedules as per the changing times.

Australian cricketers, who are currently hosting India, have taken to indoor game table tennis to try and release some pressure.

Ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia at Sydney, Cricket Australia posted a video on their official Twitter account in which their star batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are seen as doubles partners, enjoying a game of table tennis with teammates.

The table tennis is serious business inside the Aussie team's bubble. And of course Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are doubles partners 🏓#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/ugJkguWNae — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Cricket Australia posted this caption along with the video clip of the cricketers indulging in some table-tennis fun:

“The table tennis is serious business inside the Aussie team's bubble. And of course Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are doubles partners.”

India skipper Kohli, Australia batsman Warner have admitted being in bio-bubble has changed things

A few weeks back, Indian skipper Kohli had stated that the length of a series must be taken into consideration keeping in mind the restrictions in place. He said:

"These factors have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for over 80 days and not do anything different."

He added:

“These things have to be thought about seriously. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they're feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly."

The Indian team departed for the Australia tour right after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. The Australia series features four tests and three ODIs, as well as three T20I matches. The series is scheduled to conclude in late January 2021.

Meanwhile, Warner recently stated that he wouldn't feature in the BBL as long as he is playing for Australia and would prefer spending time with his wife and kids.

Australia and India are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series. The Aussies are 1-0 up, having crushed India in the first one-dayer by 66 runs courtesy of tons from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith and a four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Adam Zampa.