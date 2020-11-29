IND v AUS 2020: 'I just asked him out of nowhere' - Virat Kohli on Hardik Pandya bowling in 2nd ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that bringing Hardik Pandya on to bowl in the 2nd ODI against Australia was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

With a number of the Indian bowlers going for runs, Virat Kohli turned to the Baroda all-rounder, who hadn't bowled since undergoing back surgery earlier this year. Pandya delivered well, as he sent down four overs for just 24 runs while picking up 1 wicket.

When asked about Pandya's bowling, Virat Kohli said that the blueprint for bowling on the wicket at the SCG was perhaps given away.

"I think he (Hardik Pandya) gave away a bit of the bowling plan on this pitch, a lot of them bowled cutters. His bowling was out of nowhere - I just asked him."

'Completely outplayed' - Indian skipper Virat Kohli after 2nd ODI

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Virat Kohli stated that India were completely outplayed by Australia, and lauded the hosts for bowling in the right areas and making the most of the strong batting lineup at their disposal.

"[We were] completely outplayed. With the ball, I think we were not that effective, and didn't hit the areas we wanted to consistently. They've got a strong batting lineup and the total was a bit too steep. If you see, we got 340 and still lost by 51 runs. With the areas they bowled, they were in a position to create chances and with those chances taken, they were on top."

Australia sealed the 3-match ODI series with a comfortable 51-run win in the 2nd ODI at the SCG. All of the Kangaroos' top five crossed fifty, with Steve Smith tormenting India by registering a 62-ball hundred once again. Pat Cummins was the star of the show with the ball, as he picked up 3 wickets to put the final nail in the Indian coffin.

The 3rd ODI is scheduled for Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With nothing to play for, the Men in Blue might opt to give chances to fringe players like Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan.