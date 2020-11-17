Alex Carey is determined to fight his way back into the Australia T20 team ahead of their series against India. The wicket-keeper has been struggling for form, especially in the shortest format of the game in recent series. And his poor run of form saw him get dropped from the side fro Australia's final T20I against England in September.

The Australian wicket-keeper batsman's woes continued in the IPL, where he only played three games, and failed to make a significant impact for the Delhi Capitals. But after working with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, Alex Carey feels confident about his chances of fighting his way back into the Australia T20 team.

"I guess my numbers in the past few T20s probably allowed the opening of the door for Wadey to come in. I never like being left out of any team but it's allowed me to go away and develop. If it's a lower-order role or back up the top of the order, I'm doing everything I can to get back into that team and it's something I want to do. Since then I felt like I finished off that UK tour really strongly and took a lot out of the IPL working with (Ricky Ponting)," Alex Carey said.

"I learnt a lot, I speak to Ricky quite often. I was lucky enough to work with him through the World Cup last year and formed a good relationship. He was an amazing player, and is an amazing coach, and he picks up on little things really quickly," he added.

Alex Carey did score a match-winning ton under immense pressure the last time he wore the Australian green and gold, and he will certainly be aiming to pick up right where he left off when he goes up against India.

But he will also know that he must be more consistent if he wants to retain his place in both the ODI and T20 team. Australia also have Matthew Wade in their squad, who can keep wickets. While Josh Philippe and Josh Inglis are waiting in the wings to take over.

"It's an exciting two weeks for myself as part of the white-ball group. I think it's a great opportunity to continually work out the best line-up. Although it's 12 months away, you want to hone in on some specific roles and getting some form going into that World Cup. I think we're in a really good space with our white-ball team at the moment. We've made some huge gains," the Australian said.

However, if Alex Carey can return to the form we saw from him during the 2019 World Cup, he can put the Australia wicket-keeper debate to bed during the India series.