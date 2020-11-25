IND v AUS 2020: 'I don't see Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI for the Test matches immediately' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be drafted into the playing XI at the start of the Test series against Australia unless he produces some extraordinary performances during the limited-overs leg of the tour.

He made this observation while responding to viewer questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra was asked if Shreyas Iyer will make it to the playing XI for Tests now, with Rohit Sharma unlikely to be available at least for the first two matches.

The reputed commentator responded that that is unlikely to be the case because other players who were selected in the Test squad before the Delhi Capitals skipper are waiting in the wings.

"His name will not come in the XI. In my opinion, it will not come because there are players who have been picked before him. Let's go in the chronological order."

He pointed out that Shreyas Iyer will have to bide his time, as Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are likely to get opportunities in the Test team before him.

"To be fair, his name is not yet added to the team but whenever that happens, he has very good first-class numbers but the team already has Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, so whoever was selected before him, they will get the opportunity first, Shreyas Iyer will get his chance a little later."

Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer having a chance of getting picked for the Tests if he has an excellent limited-overs series

Shreyas Iyer has cemented his place at the No.4 spot in the Indian limited-overs team

Aakash Chopra mentioned that Shreyas Iyer could get a chance in the Test team if he comes up with some sensational performances in the white-ball leg of the tour.

"That is what I feel, that at the beginning he will not be played in the first Test immediately after getting picked unless of course, if he scores 450 runs in the six matches he is going to play in the limited-overs series."

The former KKR player reasoned that the Indian thinktank might consider blooding Shreyas Iyer in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide if he impresses them with his performances in the limited-overs series.

"If he does something like that, you will say that he is in amazing form and play him in red ball cricket as well or pink ball cricket because the first match is with the pink ball, may be that can happen."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that under the current circumstances, Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to get a place in the Indian playing XI for the first Test match.

"But if things stay the way they are right now, I don't see him playing in the playing XI immediately."

With the uncertainty over Rohit Sharma's availability for the entire duration of the Australia series, Shreyas Iyer is almost certain to be drafted into the Indian Test squad. With a first-class average of 52.18, the Delhi Capitals skipper will surely present a viable option in the middle-order, especially in Virat Kohli's absence after the first Test match.