IND v AUS 2020: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on 29th November

The Australian team continued their dominance over India as Aaron Finch's men took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match ODI series. While the third match would have been a dead rubber in a regular bilateral series, the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League rules have added high stakes to the upcoming game in Canberra.

Speaking of the second ODI between Australia and India, the hosts posted an enormous score of 389/4 on the board in the first innings. Steve Smith scored his second century of the series, while Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell recorded a fifty each.

None of the Indian bowlers could impress in the first innings. Hardik Pandya did bowl a decent spell of 1/24 in four overs, but the regular bowlers let the fans down with their performances. Maxwell, who struggled to clear the boundary in IPL 2020, toyed with the Indian pace bowlers in the slog overs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 390 runs, India lost Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal early in the innings. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added 97 runs for the third wicket, but the Australian bowlers did not allow the Indian batsmen to dominate for a more extended period during the game.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Moises Henriques performed magnificently in the bowling department as Australia registered another win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Here's a look at the updated standings of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the second ODI between Australia and India.

Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Australia has overtaken England to attain the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. India remains in the sixth spot after two defeats in two matches in the series. Skipper Virat Kohli will be keen to ensure that the Indian team can turn things around.