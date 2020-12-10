IND v AUS 2020: India no closer to solving their middle-order problems ahead of T20 World Cup

Despite suffering a 12-run loss to Australia in the final game of the 3-match series, the Indian cricket team must be chuffed with their recent form in the T20I format.

Virat Kohli's side were unbeaten in 11 games and on a 9-match winning streak before Matthew Wade and Mitchell Swepson halted their charge, and the wins were against strong oppositions in Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

However, India are far from a settled outfit, and have a number of selection issues to address in the lead-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue have around 15 T20Is between now and the marquee ICC event, and in these games, they will need to address the composition of their middle order.

As things stand, India have a number of contenders for a few spots, and none of them have taken firm steps towards establishing themselves in the team. Kohli's fickle selection policies must be blamed to a certain extent, but injuries and rest-enforced rotations haven't helped either.

Here's a look at the questions India have to answer with respect to their middle order ahead of the T20 World Cup.

What happens to the opening combination once Rohit Sharma returns?

Rohit Sharma's return will throw up more selection dilemmas

Rohit Sharma missed the limited-overs leg of India's tour of Australia with a hamstring injury, and in his absence, the only constant was Shikhar Dhawan.

In the ODIs, Mayank Agarwal put in two promising but unconvincing performances before being dropped for Shubman Gill in the final game. The 21-year-old too failed to make the most of his opportunity, and flattered to deceive after getting a decent start.

Had Agarwal scored heaps of runs in the ODIs, he might have retained his place in the playing XI for the T20Is. However, once he didn't, the other opener's slot was always bound to fall to KL Rahul. The vice-captain of the side has locked in his place in the team for the white-ball formats, and the only question for him is where he will bat.

Rahul scored a fluent fifty in the 1st T20I and got off to a start in the second, and India won both games. Dhawan blew hot and cold as he has done so often in the recent past, but is unlikely to be dropped from the T20I squad altogether.

When Rohit returns, the most likely scenario is for Rahul to be pushed back down the order to either No. 4 or No. 5, but his effectiveness will be minimised at those positions in the 20-over format.

Agarwal will become the third-choice opener once the Mumbai Indians skipper resumes his rightful position at the top of the order, and it wouldn't make much sense for India to include the Karnataka batsman in the squad.

If India opt to open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the middle order will have a distinctly weak look to it, with none of the viable replacements having impressed of late.

Moreover, they'd lose one of two left-handers who are currently part of the limited-overs setups, and as exposed by Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson, will be vulnerable against quality leg-spinners.

Who should make up the Indian middle order if KL Rahul opens with Rohit Sharma?

Sanju Samson was poor in the T20I series against Australia

Assuming that India do opt to open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, they will need to fill positions from No. 4 to No. 7.

Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were part of the squad in Australia.

While Iyer failed to capitalise on the form he showed in New Zealand earlier this year and in the Indian Premier League, Pandey missed out on the final two T20Is after suffering an elbow injury. Samson threw away starts in each of the three T20Is, and apart from 'potential', has offered nothing to the side.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are certain to be part of the playing XI, and should bat at positions 6 and 7. This would allow India to play an all-rounder such as Washington Sundar at No. 8, giving them reasonable depth in the batting department along with a sixth bowling option.

So the only positions up for grabs are No. 4 and No. 5, and none of Pandey, Iyer and Samson have managed to stake claims for the spots.

Is this the right time to give the fringe players an opportunity?

Rishabh Pant has a case to be given another chance in Indian colours

A number of quality players weren't part of the limited-overs squads Down Under. Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the three major names who have serious cases to be brought into the fold.

While Pant had a poor IPL season and is slightly low on confidence, he has more experience than the other players in contention for the spot. He has been part of the team for a few years now, and apart from the X-factor he provides with the bat, he adds a left-handed option in the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shot into national reckoning with their eye-catching performances for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL.

The former has a genuine case to be handed his international debut cap, but he needs to be given opportunities immediately if he is to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. Suryakumar is perhaps the best player of spin in the country, and with the T20 World Cup happening at home, he might prove to be India's trump card.

However, it might be too late for Kishan to be called up to the team. With only one IPL season of note behind him, the Jharkhand southpaw might not be ready to be thrown into the cauldron that is international cricket, especially ahead of an ICC tournament.

Prediction: Pant, Suryakumar might get chances soon; Pandey, Iyer likely to be retained; Samson facing the axe

KL Rahul's place in the team is certain, but his batting position isn't

Pandey's poor performances of late and an inability to get going at the start of the innings will be held against him, while Samson has been a let-down repeatedly. As of now, Samson is likely to fall out of favour, while Pandey and Iyer could be given a longer rope.

The selectors made a brave call by ignoring Suryakumar for the Australia tour, and given how his replacements have performed, it would be difficult to turn a blind eye to him once again. It's all but inevitable that he gets a call-up soon, and if he takes the opportunity, many questions will be answered automatically.

Although recent form doesn't suggest it, Pant deserves to be given another shot. The wicket-keeper has put in consistent performances in the IPL barring this year, and has shown what he's capable of at the international level - which can't be said about Samson. Pant is certainly in line for an Indian recall, especially if he does well in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.