IND v AUS 2020: 'India should play Ashwin as the 4th bowler however green the pitch might be' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Indian cricket team should field Ravichandran Ashwin as part of their four-pronged bowling attack even if the pitch for the first Test has a lot of grass.

He made this observation while talking about the challenges before the Indian bowling attack, especially the third seamer, in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the third seamer fielded by India will have to maintain the pressure on the Aussies. He added that the visitors will definitely miss the services of Ishant Sharma during the series.

"The third pacer will have to maintain the intensity. I think India will feel the absence of Ishant Sharma."

The renowned commentator wants India to opt for Umesh Yadav as the third fast bowler. He also hopes the Vidarbha speedster is given the new ball considering his ability to take the early wickets.

"India should be playing Umesh Yadav and give him the new ball. Because he gets wickets with the new ball. Against South Africa, he was dismissing Markram or Elgar in the first over itself when he was playing Test cricket the last time. He pitches the ball up and bowls wicket-taking deliveries."

Aakash Chopra on India's issues with the third seamer

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra believes Umesh Yadav might not be effective with the old ball

Aakash Chopra observed that India might struggle to keep a stranglehold on the Aussie batsmen for long periods. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma kept the Aussie batsmen on a tight leash during India's 2-1 series win in 2018-19.

"But the problem I see is about maintaining the consistent pressure. Last time we had done well because Bumrah, Shami and Ishant had applied the relentless pressure."

Aakash Chopra reckons that the third pacer is likely to be the weak link in the Indian pace attack this time around and may not be a potent threat with the old ball.

"They never removed the foot from the pedal and the noose was always tightened. But this time the noose might be slightly opened and there will be more pressure on the two main bowlers - Bumrah and Shami because the third bowler may not be able to provide enough support when the ball gets old."

Aakash Chopra opined that Umesh Yadav's performances in the series could be the defining factor for India.

Advertisement

"How Umesh Yadav is going to perform in this game will hold the key to India's success as Bumrah and Shami will do well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that India should definitely include Ravichandran Ashwin as part of their playing XI even if the match is played on a green top.

"India should also play one spinner among the four bowlers. They should play Ashwin however green the pitch might be. That's my opinion."

As suggested by Aakash Chopra, India will be well-advised not to go into the Test match without a spinner. A four-pronged pace attack will result in the seamers bowling long spells, thereby making them tired and ineffective.

It could also have an adverse impact on the over rates. Part-timers like Hanuma Vihari will be required to bowl a lot of overs in such a case to give adequate rest to the seam bowlers.