Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa recently stated that he is happy to hand over the tag of Indian captain Virat Kohli’s 'conqueror' to teammate Josh Hazlewood.

Zampa has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in 21 matches, but was unable to get the Indian skipper out in the ODI series. Hazlewood, on the other hand, got the better of the Indian skipper in all three of the ODI games.

Asked about the same during a chat on Cricket.com.au, Zampa jokingly responded that Hazlewood can happily keep the tag of Virat Kohli’s 'conqueror'.

“He (Hazlewood) can have it. He can have (the mantle of) Kohli’s conqueror,” the leg-spinner replied with a smile.

Praising the Aussie medium pacer, who was one of the architects of the team’s 2-1 triumph over India in the ODI, 28-year-old Zampa added -

“Josh (is a) pretty nonchalant kind of guy. He just got in done. But, it was nice to get Kohli, particularly (in) today’s game. He looked like he was on again. Josh seems to get those big wickets all the time.”

Virat Kohli's India falter against Australia

Adam Zampa celebrates an Indian wicket with teammates. Pic: ICC/Twitter

Both Zampa and Hazlewood finished the three-match ODI series against India as the top two wicket-takers. While the leg-spinner picked up seven wickets at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 5.36, the 29-year old medium pacer claimed six wickets at an average of 30 and an economy rate of 6.20.

Advertisement

Zampa’s best of 4 for 54 came in the first ODI at Sydney, a match in which he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Steve Smith in the #AUSvIND ODIs:



🏏 216 runs

🅰️ 72.0 average

💥 148.96 strike-rate



He was adjudged Player of the Series 🌟 pic.twitter.com/lOAKxo4NnI — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Hazlewood’s best performance of 3/55 also came in the same game. His wickets included that of Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer.

Quite contrary to the hosts' performance, the Indian bowlers found the going extremely tough in the ODI series as the Australian batsmen were in attacking mode right through.

Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets in two matches at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 6.94. His pace partner, Jasprit Bumrah, also claimed four wickets in three matches and finished with an average of 48.75 and an economy rate of 6.61.