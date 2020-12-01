IND v AUS 2020: Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report and weather conditions

After two ODI matches in Sydney, the IND v AUS 2020 action will move to the Manuka Oval in Canberra, where the two countries will battle it out on Wednesday.

Australia have never lost a 50-over match at this venue. Their list of wins in the nation's capital includes a 25-run victory over the Indian cricket team during the 2015/16 series.

The Aaron Finch-led outfit has dominated India in this series. The home team has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series, and skipper Finch will be keen to ensure that they whitewash the Men in Blue.

The third ODI between Australia and India is not a dead rubber by any means. Thanks to the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League rules, every match of a bilateral series has equal value. India have not opened their account on the points table yet, and a win in Canberra could help them overtake Zimbabwe and Ireland on the standings.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the final ODI of this series.

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report

The last time India played in Canberra, Australia triggered a stunning collapse of 9-46 to win the game from nowhere!



The third #AUSvIND ODI at Manuka Oval starts at 2.20pm AEDT tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NiciPRoMMK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020

The Manuka Oval has hosted several high-profile ODI matches over the last few years. Canberra was one of the venues for the Cricket World Cups in 1992 and 2015. Teams batting first have been quite successful on this high-scoring ground.

Like the matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground, it is unlikely that the bowlers will get much help from the much surface in Canberra. The captain winning the toss would prefer batting first at the Manuka Oval.

Advertisement

Manuka Oval Canberra weather conditions

That's that from the 2nd ODI.



Australia win by 51 runs and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Li1Mvc65fK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2020

The weather will be mostly sunny for the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia. There are no chances of rain in Canberra, with the temperature expected to loom around 25 degrees Celsius.