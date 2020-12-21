IND v AUS 2020: 'Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot' - Adam Gilchrist

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has claimed that Prithvi Shaw’s poor outing in the first Test was one of the reasons behind India’s disastrous batting performance in the second innings of the India vs Australia Test.

Adam Gilchrist, while writing in his column for Mid-Day, also pointed out how India’s failure to replicate their concentration from the first innings triggered the batting collapse on Day 3.

The Indian team could only manage 36 in the second innings after notching up 244 in the first. The total was India’s lowest ever in their Test history, while also being the joint fourth lowest score of all time in the history of the longest format of the game.

"Looking back at the first innings, I would think that the seemingly slow batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli was, in fact, superb defensive batting. That was what India failed to replicate in the second innings”

Adam Gilchrist highlights the reason behind India’s batting struggles

The former wicket-keeper in his column wrote how India’s batting template during the first innings was the perfect way to bat during the first innings. Notably, the Indian side scored 244 in 93.1 overs in the first innings, with many analysts criticising the visitors for their slow approach at the crease.

The best way to catch up on today's remarkable Test action in Adelaide is via @ARamseyCricket's report here: https://t.co/mD1aAuiVat #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ou1OLEGklR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

However, Adam Gilchrist after the first Test believed that the fact the Indian batsmen could not replicate the same concentration from the first innings the second time out was one of the main reasons behind their batting collapse at the start of Day 3.

“In the first innings it had seemed that India were not looking for scoring opportunities, but Kohli's masterclass of concentration alongside Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane is what ensured that India reached 244."

Adam Gilchrist also blamed Prithvi Shaw for putting additional pressure

Advertisement

In addition to talking about the concentration levels of the Indian batsmen, Adam Gilchrist also suggested how Prithvi Shaw’s poor outings may have impacted the rest of the side.

Notably, Prithvi Shaw had a horrible time during the first India vs Australia Test. The young opener was dismissed for scores of 0 and 4, lasting just six balls in total. Adam Gilchrist while referring to Prithvi Shaw’s poor performance also wrote how the batsmen’s batting style will pose problems for him in Australian conditions.

“In both innings, Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster. Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions because he will be liable to edging one to gully.”

While fans will never know whether Prithvi Shaw’s opening struggles impacted the other Indian batsmen, they only need to look at their counterparts and see how Joe Burns’ half-century has changed the whole mood in the Australian camp.

"The problem and the worry is his front foot's not planted."@RickyPonting talks Prithvi Shaw's first Test dismissals #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7Vo8ukUNyg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

The under-fire opener notched up a much needed fifty in the second innings, with many analysts now backing Joe Burns to kick on and succeed in the upcoming Tests. As for Adam Gilchrist’s claims on the importance of concentration while batting, past matches have shown how batsmen who can dig their heels in and get through the difficult phases of the game tend to do better in the longer format of the game.