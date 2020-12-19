Create
IND v AUS 2020: ‘Prithvi Shaw will struggle at the international level with his technique’ - Shane Warne

Shane Warne
Shane Warne
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 10:00 IST
News
Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has opined that young India opener Prithvi Shaw will have a tough time in international cricket unless he changes his current technique.

Warne’s comments came after Prithvi Shaw was clean bowled for 0 and 4 in the two innings of the ongoing Adelaide Test.

The cricketer-turned commentator also added that he was not surprised with Aussie opener Joe Burns’ struggles. Burns was dismissed for 8 off 41 balls on Day 2 of the Test.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Warne wrote -

"No surprise that Burns struggled yesterday as he looks horribly out of form - fingers crossed he can get some in his second dig. Shaw will struggle at this level with that technique.”

Prithvi Shaw's struggles

Prithvi Shaw looked completely out of sorts during his two visits to the crease. In the first innings, he was out on the second ball, cleaned up by Mitchell Starc after dragging one back onto the stumps.

Incredibly, Ricky Ponting was describing this particular weakness in Prithvi Shaw’s game moments before he was bowled. Notably, Ponting is Prithvi Shaw's coach at the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

In the second innings, Prithvi Shaw lasted only four balls before he was castled by Pat Cummin, and his innings completed a horrible couple of days in the first Test match.

Shaw did come in the line of fire not only for his batting but also for his fielding, after he handed Marnus Labuschagne a reprive with a dropped chance when the Aussie star batsman was on 12.

India rolled over Australia for 191 in the first innings after the visitors were bowled out for 244. Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah combined well to lead India’s impressive fightback.

India ended Day 2 on 9/1, with Mayank Agarwal and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah at the crease.

Published 19 Dec 2020, 10:00 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shane Warne Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
