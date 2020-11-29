IND v AUS 2020: 'Rohit Sharma needs to captain India if Virat Kohli is not there,' says Michael Clarke

World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has opined that he would have picked Rohit Sharma as India's skipper in all three formats in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the more brilliant captains in the last few years. He is the number 2-ranked ODI batsman and serves as the vice-captain to Kohli in the white-ball formats.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma took India to the Asia Cup and the Nidhas Trophy titles in 2018. He is also the most successful captain in Indian Premier League history, with 5 trophies on his shelf.

With Kohli set to go on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide, Michael Clarke reckoned that Rohit Sharma would have been his ablest replacement.

Michael Clarke told India Today:

“If I was picking the Indian team before they came to Australia and knew that Virat was going to go home after the first Test, I would have picked Rohit Sharma. 100 percent. Because I think he needs to captain India if Virat Kohli is not there. His captaincy and leadership is outstanding."

He added:

“Once again, he showed that during the IPL and another IPL win, he knows how to lead men. I think he should be captain of India in any format if Virat Kohli is not there.”

Michael Clarke on Rohit Sharma's fitness

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's place in the squad to face Australia has, however, been uncertain, and he is expected to miss at least some of the Test matches.

Michael Clarke said that he would have done everything to get Sharma fit for the Tests. He said:

“That being the case, I would have done everything in powers to get Rohit Sharma fit and have him bat at No. 6. Once Virat goes, he takes over the leadership.”

In Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence, it is regular Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who looks set to get his third match in the saddle for India.

India is currently playing the Aaron Finch-led side in a 3-match ODI series, which will be followed with the same number of T20Is and four Tests.