IND v AUS 2020: Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records

For the first time since Australia and New Zealand played an ODI match behind closed doors in March 2020, international cricket will finally return to the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The venue is gearing up to host the first couple of one-dayers of the high-profile series between India and Australia.

The Sydney Cricket Ground has been a happy hunting ground for the home side, as they have won four of the last five ODI games here. In fact, Australia beat India by 34 runs in the two teams' previous meeting at this venue.

Pat Cummins has been incredibly successful in the 50-over matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Kolkata Knight Riders star has scalped 11 wickets in six games, at a brilliant bowling average of 26.82.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has also aggregated 333 runs in five ODI innings on this ground. Unfortunately, the vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs team will miss the upcoming series versus the Aussies.

As the SCG will host the first two ODI fixtures of the India vs Australia series, here are some vital stats that you need to know about the previous ODIs played at this stadium.

Sydney Cricket Ground ODI Records

The Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted 150 ODI matches in its rich history. The venue has also played host to multiple Cricket World Cup matches. AB de Villiers blew away the West Indian bowling attack here during the 2015 ICC World Cup, as he helped South Africa post a mammoth score of 408 on the board.

Another South African star, Imran Tahir, has been highly successful at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as he has taken nine wickets in two 50-over fixtures. Yuzvendra Chahal will be raring to bowl in Sydney after looking at Tahir's record.

Stadium Name: Sydney Cricket Ground

City: Sydney

T20I Matches Played: 150

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 88

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 62

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 164 - Steve Smith vs New Zealand, 2016

Best Bowling Figures: 5/15 - Greg Chappell vs India, 1981

Highest Team Score: 408/5 - South Africa vs West Indies, 2015

Lowest Team Score: 63 - India vs Australia, 1981

Highest Successful Run Chase: 334/8 - Australia vs England, 2011

Average Run Rate: 4.60

Average 1st Innings Score: 227