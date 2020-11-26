IND v AUS 2020: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report and weather conditions

The Indian cricket team will play their second ODI series against Australia this year as they return to the international arena after a long break of eight months. Even the Aussies have not played a match at home since the ODI game versus New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

That Trans-Tasman battle happened behind closed doors, but this will not be the case during the India vs Australia series. Fans will be in attendance at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the one-day match will take place while following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted the first ODI of the previous series between India and Australia in the country. The home side won that game by 34 runs, and the Australian fans will expect a similar performance from Aaron Finch and his men.

Since both teams have not played a 50-over match recently, it will be interesting to see how they perform at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the first two ODIs between India and Australia.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

The wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground has produced equal contests between the batsmen and the bowlers. Teams batting first have won the last five ODI games on this ground. This record might tempt the captain winning the toss to choose to bat first in the first one-dayer.

The pace bowlers and the spinners have also been equally successful at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, since a fresh pitch will be on and off, both teams will prefer to go in with more pacers in their playing XI.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather conditions

The skies will remain clear during the first ODI in Sydney. However, cloudy conditions are expected for the second game. Still, there are negligible chances of rain during the weekend, and fans should get to witness uninterrupted battles between the two heavyweights at the Sydney Cricket Ground.