IND v AUS 2020: 'The inclusion of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for the Melbourne Test can change the picture' - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the inclusion of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the Indian team for the Boxing Day Test can spur a turnaround in the side's fortunes.

He made this observation while reviewing the Indian team's performance in the Adelaide Test on Sports Tak.

Sunil Gavaskar was asked what happened to the Indian batting on the third day of the Adelaide Test and if he sees changes in the lineup moving ahead.

While acknowledging that India's inept batting performance has made everyone feel despondent, the former opener feels that there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

"It is natural to be disappointed after such a performance. But anything can happen in cricket. What was the situation after the second day and what happened on the third day."

Sunil Gavaskar observed the Indian team can take advantage of the lack of assurance in the Aussie batting lineup to trigger a turnaround.

"Indian team can also turn it around and win matches. We have seen that the Australian batting is also not that confident."

Sunil Gavaskar on the team changes India is likely to make for the Boxing Day Test

Sunil Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill is likely to bat in the middle order

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that India is likely to make a couple of changes in their batting lineup for the Melbourne Test. He reckons KL Rahul will replace Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order, while Shubman Gill will be Virat Kohli's replacement and bat in the lower-middle order.

"There are going to be two changes in the batting for sure. One, KL Rahul will probably come for Prithvi Shaw to open the batting. And Shubman Gill is likely to come at No.5 or No.6."

Sunil Gavaskar signed off by expressing optimism that the inclusion of these in-form batsmen can help India overcome the setback in the first Test and bounce back in the series.

"Their form has been quite good and if they come and give us a good start, then the picture can change. I am positive about that."

With Virat Kohli unavailable for the remainder of the Test series and Prithvi Shaw displaying a complete lack of form, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are likely to replace the duo for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

But the team management might have to take a tough call on which of them opens the batting while the other player bats in the middle order.