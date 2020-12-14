IND v AUS 2020: 'There are certain things Virat Kohli requires to improve as a Test captain' - VVS Laxman

Former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman has opined that although Virat Kohli has done a fantastic job as a Test captain, there are a couple of areas in which he can definitely improve.

He made this observation while talking about Virat Kohli's Test captaincy in a recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

VVS Laxman started by pointing out that every player needs to keep improving as their career progresses, and it is much the same with Virat Kohli as a Test skipper.

"There are certain things that he requires to improve. As we all know, till you hang your boots everyone requires to work and introspect and get better. There is still work in progress as far as captaincy is concerned."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor observed that Virat Kohli needs to work on his field placements, which are not attacking enough on certain occasions.

"Couple of things, I think Virat Kohli can improve. When we covered the Indian team matches, there are certain times when I felt that he becomes a little defensive especially with his field changes."

VVS Laxman highlighted that there have been instances when Virat Kohli has put a fielder on the fence to a fresh batsman and allowed him to get off the strike by taking easy singles.

"When a new batsman comes in and two quality spinners are bowling, he has a fielder in the deep allowing the batsman to easily get his eye in and probably rotate the strike. So, sometimes that is probably one thing I think Virat Kohli can probably improve on."

Advertisement

VVS Laxman on the other aspect of captaincy that Virat Kohli needs to work on

Virat Kohli has not been consistent with his team selections at times

VVS Laxman pointed out that the other aspect of his Test captaincy that Virat Kohli can work on is his tendency to make frequent changes in the team.

"The second thing is chopping and changing the playing XI."

The wristy batsman reasoned that the constant chopping and changing breeds a sense of insecurity in the team and results in the players not being able to perform to their potential.

"Because with experience I can say that any player whether he is experienced or a newcomer wants that stability, wants that security so that he can focus on performing to his best of abilities for the team. And that is something that Virat Kohli can certainly improve on."

Advertisement

While Virat Kohli has an excellent record as the Indian Test skipper, he can certainly look to work on the two areas highlighted by VVS Laxman.

Kohli faces a selection conundrum with regards to the first Test against Australia. He, along with Indian team management, have decisions to make regarding the opening batsmen and wicket-keeper for the Adelaide Test.