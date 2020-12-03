IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli captaincy record in T20Is

Having managed to avoid the embarrassment of a whitewash in the ODIs against Australia, India will look to up their game in the T20Is. The three-match series will kick off on Friday, with the first match set to take place at Canberra. After yet another series loss, the pressure is on Indian captain Virat Kohli to deliver.

Virat Kohli did a reasonable job with the bat in the ODIs. He scored 173 in two games at a strike rate of 93.01. However, he failed to score a hundred, thus ending the year without a three-figure score in one-dayers for the first time since his debut in 2008.

More than his batting though, it has been Virat Kohli’s captaincy that has come under fire. Be it giving Jasprit Bumrah a two-over opening spell in the second ODI or making frequent bowling changes, former cricketers have not been pleased with Virat Kohli’s leadership.

Strong win ahead of the important T20s 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2CRcynm8ai — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 2, 2020

As the Indian skipper looks to prove a point in the T20Is, we take a closer look at Virat Kohli’s captaincy record in the shortest format

Virat Kohli’s win-loss record as captain in T20Is

Virat Kohli has led India in 37 T20Is to date. Of these, India have won 24 and lost 11. Two matches have produced no result. Of the 24 wins, two were tied matches in New Zealand, which India won in the Super Over.

Virat Kohli’s 24 triumphs give him a win percentage of 64.86 as a captain in T20Is.

As a batsman in these matches, Virat Kohli has scored 1137 runs in 37 matches at an average of 43.73.

Virat Kohli’s win-loss record as captain against Australia in T20Is

Proud of this team. 🇮🇳 We march forward. On to the T20s 💪 pic.twitter.com/kDFutw1B3R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 2, 2020

Looking specifically at Virat Kohli’s record as a leader against Australia in the shortest format, he has captained India in seven games, winning only two and losing four. One game produced no result.

India’s two T20I victories against Australia under Virat Kohli have come at Ranchi in October 2017 (by 9 wickets on D/L method) and at Sydney in November 2018 (six wickets).

Virat Kohli’s winning percentage as captain against Australia in T20Is is a mere 28.57 per cent.

As a batsman in these seven matches, Virat Kohli has notched up 183 runs at an average of 61 and a best of 72 not out.

Virat Kohli’s win-loss record as captain in Australia in T20Is

In Australia, Virat Kohli has led India in three T20Is, winning one and losing one during the 2018-19 series while one game has produced no result. The skipper starred with 61 not out in the victory at Sydney as India chased down 165.