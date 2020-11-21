All eyes are currently Down Under with the mighty Australians all set to lock horns with the Indian side, led by Virat Kohli. The tour which will span across almost three months will commence with the limited-overs leg, followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The limited-overs leg will start on 27th November with the first ODI. There will be three ODIs which will be followed by 3 T20Is starting on December 4.

As we gear up for the much-awaited contests, let us look at some of the milestones that Indian players may achieve during the T20I series against Australia.

Check out the full schedule of India's tour to Australia

Milestones that Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others could achieve in the T20I series

1 – Virat Kohli and Mohammad Nabi have the most number of Man of the Match (MOM) awards so far in T20I cricket. With one more MOM, Kohli will surpass Nabi and will have 13 MOM awards in his cabinet. Kohli has also won the Man of the Series during away tournaments six times, which is the most for any player.

2 – Rohit Sharma, who is ruled out of the limited-overs leg due to injury, has the most T20I fifties with 25 against his name. Virat Kohli has 24 fifties currently and can surpass his teammate if he scores two more in the upcoming series.

2 – With 2 more wickets, Jasprit Bumrah can overtake Lasith Malinga and become the non-Australian bowler to take the most number of wickets in Australia in T20Is. Bumrah has 8 wickets to his name so far from six matches.

2 – With 41 catches, Virat Kohli is only one behind Suresh Raina for the most number of outfield catches by an Indian. With two more catches, Kohli can surpass Raina in this regard.

5 – Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 15 wickets against Australia in 11 T20Is. If he can pick up 5 more, Bumrah will become the most successful bowler against Australia in T20Is.

6 – Jasprit Bumrah has cleaned up the batsman's stumps 24 times in his T20I career so far. With six more such dismissals, he can overtake Rashid Khan and move to fourth position in the list

6 – Virat Kohli has scored six fifties versus Australia, which is the most for any player against the country in T20Is. He has also scored the most number of runs against the Aussies with 584 runs.

7 – With seven maiden overs, Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for the most number of maiden overs bowled by any bowler in T20Is.

39 – KL Rahul requires 39 runs to complete 1500 runs in T20I cricket. If he manages to do it in his first innings of the tour which will also be his 39th innings, he will become the joint-fastest to complete the milestone along with Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam.

59 – Babar Azam currently has the best average for any batsman in T20I cricket at 50.93. Virat Kohli is right behind at 50.80, and if he scores 59 runs in his first outing, Kohli can surpass Babar Azam and top the list with the best average.

146.1 – At 146.10, KL Rahul has the best strike rate among all Indian batsman in T20I cricket.

206 – Virat Kohli has scored 2794 runs in his T20I career so far. He needs 206 more runs to complete 3000 runs and become the first player to reach the milestone.

258 – With 258 boundaries, Virat Kohli sits at the top of the tree for most fours by any international player in T20Is. Paul Stirling and Rohit Sharma occupy the second and third spots with 251 and 245 fours each.

317 & 4 – Virat Kohli has the most number of runs as well as the most number of fifties in Australia by any foreign player in T20I cricket.

