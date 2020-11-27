IND v AUS 2020: What is India's win percentage while chasing v Australia in ODIs?

India and Australia are set to face off in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the Men in Blue will chase after being put in to field by Kangaroos captain Aaron Finch.

India's playing XI looks a little thin in the batting department, with Hardik Pandya likely to play as a specialist batsman at No. 6 and only Ravindra Jadeja to follow him.

Mayank Agarwal is expected to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Rohit Sharma, with KL Rahul likely to don the gloves and walk in at the fall of the 3rd wicket.

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia's playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

IND v AUS: How many matches have India won chasing against Australia in ODIs?

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

India and Australia have locked horns in 140 ODIs - India have won 52, Australia have won 78, and 10 ended without a result. This amounts to an overall win percentage of 40.00%.

Of these 140 games, the Men in Blue have chased on 80 occasions, and have come up trumps 29 times. 6 games ended without a result while 44 were won by Australia. This amounts to a chasing win percentage of 39.19%.

In Australia, India have chased 28 times and have ended up on the winning side on 9 occasions, losing all the other 19 games. This amounts to a chasing win percentage of 32.14 in Australia.

India clearly have a poor record against Australia while chasing, but under the master himself in Virat Kohli, they have an excellent chance of turning things around.