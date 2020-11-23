Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been two stalwarts of Indian cricket recently. When the Indian team takes on the mighty Australians in their territory, the side is going to miss the services of both these players in either of the formats.

Rohit Sharma will not play in the ODIs and T20Is after picking up a hamstring injury during the recently concluded IPL. He is currently training at the National Cricket Academy, trying to regain fitness in time for the Test series.

Virat Kohli will come back to India for the birth of his first child after the first Test at Adelaide and will miss the rest of the Test series.

The absence of both these players will create a huge void in the team, but who’s absence will be felt more? Rohit Sharma in the limited-overs or Virat Kohli in the Tests?

Here, we are trying to dissect the numbers to find a possible answer to that question. This is purely based on their batting skills and not inclusive of the leadership quality that they might bring in.

The data for the past three years has been considered considered for the analysis.

Who will India miss more - Rohit Sharma in ODIs/T20Is or Virat Kohli in Test Matches?

Rohit Sharma (ODIs)

Rohit Sharma [cricket.com.au]

Rohit Sharma has scored 2,908 runs from 52 innings at a staggering average of 64.62. The strike rate is also up there at 95.25. He has scored 14 centuries and 9 half-centuries during this period, which means that he has scored fifty-plus runs in every 2.2 innings.

There is a slight drop in his average when it comes to batting away from home. But 57.62 is not an average anyone would even think of complaining about. 9 out of the 14 centuries and 5 out of the 9 half-centuries have come playing away from India.

In the matches that India have lost during this period, Rohit Sharma’s average drops sharply to 34.71. There is a sharp dip in his contribution to the team total as well. In the matches that India have won, Rohit Sharma has contributed one-fourth (25%) of the runs, while his contribution has only been 14% in the games where India have lost.

Rohit Sharma (T20Is)

Rohit Sharma [cricket.com.au]

In T20Is, Rohit Sharma aggregated 1288 runs from 39 innings at an average over 35 and a phenomenal strike rate of 150.64. This includes 3 centuries and 9 half-centuries. He maintains the same average away from home as well, aggregating 789 runs from 24 innings. One of the 3 centuries and 7 out of the 9 half-centuries have come away from home.

In the matches that India have won away from home, the average rises to nearly 45. And the opening batsman has scored 23% of the total team runs in those wins. More importantly, India has never lost a T20I when Rohit Sharma has made a fifty-plus score.

There is a sharp contrast which shows the direct correlation between India’s losses and Rohit Sharma’s performances. His average drops to less than 9 runs an innings in the 10 matches that India have lost, either at home or away. His contribution to the team total has only been 6% in those matches. (5% away from home).

Virat Kohli (Tests)

Virat Kohli [cricket.com.au]

Virat Kohli’s numbers have got better and better in the longer format of the game. He has amassed 2478 runs from 42 innings at an average of a shade under 62 runs in the last three years. This includes 9 centuries and 8 half-centuries, which makes the conversion rate over 50%.

However, there is a drop in the figures when we consider the Test matches away from home. The average is still good at 43, but it is nowhere close to his overall numbers. His dismal performance in New Zealand earlier this year, when he scored just 38 runs in four innings, has a lot to do with this.

Kohli’s previous tour to Australia wasn’t his best either. He scored just one century and one fifty over seven innings averaging just above 40 runs in that tour.

Since India has not lost a home Test match in the last three years, let’s look at the numbers of Kohli in the away Test matches. His average almost stays the same 42.33 in the games which India has lost. This includes three centuries in a losing cause.

The skipper’s contribution to the total score of the team when India has either won or drawn a Test match away from home is 14%. When they have lost, Kohli has contributed more with 21% of the runs.

Conclusion

Yes, Virat Kohli has contributed immensely to the team’s success, but the whole batting unit has had to fire whenever India has done well in a Test abroad. Virat Kohli has managed to be consistent, but whenever the other batsmen couldn’t contribute enough, the team has faced issues.

Yes, the captain’s absence will certainly create a hole in the middle order, but one has to concede that even with his presence, it would take the other batsmen to post big totals in Test matches.

From the limited-overs statistics, there is a clear indication that the start Rohit Sharma gives at the top of the order have been vital for the side, whether it is the ODI format or the T20Is. Unless the opening batsmen India choose to go with in the series rises to his levels, the visitors are going to have a hard time filling the gap.

This is where Rohit Sharma’s absence will be an even bigger issue in the limited-overs format, compared to Virat Kohli’s absence in the Test matches. Rohit Sharma has the ability to single-handedly win you ODIs and T20Is, but when it comes to a Test match, it is difficult to do even for the mighty Virat Kohli.