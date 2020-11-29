IND v AUS 2nd ODI Playing 11 and toss updates for today's match - 29th November 2020

With a 0-1 deficit, India go into the second ODI match against Australia at Sydney facing a must-win situation to stay alive in the three-match series.

Australia hammered India by 66 runs in the first one-dayer at the SCG. Batting first after winning the toss, Australia posted a solid 374 on the board, built around hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. India could only manage 308 for 8 in response, despite fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

In the humungous chase, India got off to a rapid start with the new opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal lifting the side to 53 in the first five overs. However, a barrage of short balls from Australia medium-pacer Josh Hazlewood saw India lose their way, after which leg-spinner Adam Zampa chipped in with four wickets.

The Indian bowlers had a horrible day, with Yuzvendra Chahal going for 89 in his 10 and Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah also proving to be very expensive.

IND v AUS 2nd ODI: Who won the toss today?

Australia won the toss in the 2nd ODI and elected to bat first again. The pitch got better as the game went on in the last fixture, according to Aussie skipper Aaron Finch.

What is the playing 11 for today's IND v AUS match?

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia's playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India’s squad for ODI series

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (VC & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson