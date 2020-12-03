IND v AUS Prediction: Who will win the India v Australia 1st T20I?

The ODI series was lost 2-1, and India are still without a sixth bowling option in the 50-over format. But there is a sudden confidence among the Indian players and optimism among their fans going into the 3-match T20I series starting on Friday (December 4).

The obvious reason is the 13-run victory in the final ODI at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday (December 2), and the first two T20Is will take place at the same Canberra venue. On a serious note, India put on an all-round performance in the third ODI that didn’t let the lack of bowling options seem glaring.

Australian head coach Justin Langer complained of “selection headaches” ahead of the first ODI, and his counterpart Ravi Shastri is suddenly facing the same predicament.

To put things into perspective, India’s headaches start from the very top with Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson all capable of maximising the powerplay overs. Additionally, all of them had fantastic IPL 2020 campaigns.

While Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are primed to occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 slots, India have the luxury of playing three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Apart from striking a few lusty blows with the bat, Sundar can help India start well with the ball by keeping it tight during the mandatory field restrictions.

T Natarajan, who registered figures of 2 for 70 on his ODI debut on Wednesday, will feel at home in the shortest format. After all, he nailed the most number of yorkers (71) in IPL 2020, and can bowl both at the death and upfront with the new ball.

In the bowling department as well, Virat Kohli and Co. have a plethora of fast bowlers to choose from. Apart from the ones who were available during the 3-match ODI series, the visitors can avail of the services of Deepak Chahar along with the lone frontline spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shikhar Dhawan dropped a dolly of Aaron Finch at first slip in the third ODI, thus ringing the alarm bells for India to improve their fielding – especially in a fast-paced format like T20s.

Not just in terms of momentum and confidence, Australia find themselves behind in terms of team selection as well. The Aaron Finch-led side are without David Warner, Pat Cummins and probably Marcus Stoinis too.

While Warner and Stoinis are sidelined with a groin injury and side strain respectively, speedster Cummins was rested after the second ODI till the end of the white-ball leg.

The experiment to open with Marnus Labuschangne failed on Wednesday, thus increasing the chances of D’Arcy Short – Warner’s replacement – playing a T20I for the first time since February 2019. Notably, that game was against India in Bengaluru which the hosts lost by 7 wickets.

The defeat at the Manuka Oval was Australia’s first-ever loss at the venue, but they don’t have too many options to make amends to their playing XI. In addition to the direct switch between Labuschagne and Short, Andrew Tye might replace Sean Abbott, who conceded 84 runs in 10 overs in the third ODI.

In essence, the hosts didn’t do anything wrong. India simply played better cricket on the day. Going into the T20I series, Virat Kohli’s side would want to sustain the momentum while wanting a healthier opening stand. Australia, too, would want the openers to fire and their bowlers to fare better.

IND v AUS 2020: India v Australia match prediction

India can afford to include three all-rounders in their playing XI on Friday

It is a different format, and the simplest formula to do well in T20 cricket is to put up a decent total on the board and deliver good overs both in the powerplay and at the death. This is easier said than done, and it ultimately boils down to which side can make up quickly if one of the aforementioned periods of play don’t go as planned.

Looking at the current scheme of things, India look the stronger side on paper. Not only are all their players coming on the back of a 53-day IPL, but India also have more powerful and experienced all-rounders in their ranks.

The Manuka Oval has perennially been a high-scoring ground. Australia, to start the T20I series on a winning note, will have to either put on an impressive bowling display and restrict India to a below-par total or bank on any one batter to play an innings of a lifetime.

India should have enough in the tank to register a win in the 1st T20I.

Prediction: India to win.