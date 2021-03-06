5 impressive stats from Axar Patel’s 4th 5-wicket haul in Tests

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel continued his fairy tale start to Test cricket by picking up his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third Test.

After India scored 365 in response to England’s first-innings total of 205, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel dismantled England, picking up five wickets apiece. The visitors were rolled over for 135 in 54.5 overs as India cruised to an innings and 25-run triumph to wrap up the four-match series 3-1.

Ashwin began the demolition job for India by dismissing Zak Crawley for five and Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Axar Patel then joined the party, sending back Dom Sibley for three. The left-arm spinner then bagged the massive scalp of Ben Stokes, having him caught in the slips for only two.

Moreover, Ollie Pope (15) was lured out of his crease and stumped off Axar Patel, while Ben Foakes (13) was caught at first slip. Axar Patel then completed yet another five-for when he had Dom Bess caught behind for two.

Five records Axar Patel created with his Ahmedabad five-for.

With his fourth five-wicket haul in his third Test, Axar Patel broke or emulated a few records. Let's have a look at five of them.

#1 Most wickets in a debut Test series (maximum three Tests)

With 27 wickets in the series, Axar Patel broke former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis (26)'s record for most wickets in a debut Test series (maximum of three Tests). While the India-England series comprised of four Test matches, Axar Patel did not play the first Test in Chennai.

Mendis claimed 26 wickets against India in the 2008 series in Sri Lanka, when he famously bamboozled legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Most Wickets in a Debut series for IND

Axar patel - 27* Wickets (This series)

Dilip doshi - 27 Wickets vs Aus 1979/80

Shivlal Yadav - 24 Wickets vs Aus 1979/80

Among other bowlers in the list, England’s pace bowling legend Alec Bedser claimed 24 wickets in his debut series against India. Ravichandran Ashwin himself is also in the illustrious club. The off-spinner picked up 22 wickets in his debut Test series against West Indies in 2011-12.

Moreover, Australia’s former medium-pacer Stuart Clark grabbed 20 wickets on his Test debut against South Africa in 2005-06.

#2 Joint-most wickets by an Indian bowler in a debut Test series

By claiming 27 wickets in three Tests against England, Axar Patel equalled Dilip Doshi’s record for most wickets by an Indian player in a debut Test series.

Doshi also claimed 27 wickets in his debut Test series, doing so against Australia at home in 1979. Doshi’s scalps came in six Tests, though. He picked up eight wickets in his debut Test in Chennai, a drawn encounter.

Former India off-spinner Shivlal Yadav grabbed 24 wickets in the same 1979 series against Australia. He made his debut in the second Test of the series in Bengaluru, claiming seven wickets.

#3 Joint-second in the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls after first three Tests

With four five-fors in his first three Tests, Axar Patel is now joint-second in the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls after three Test matches.

The left-arm spinner picked up 5 for 60 in Chennai, 6 for 38 and 5 for 32 in the pink-ball Test, and 5 for 48 in the second innings of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Charles Turner (Australia), Thomas Richardson (England) and Vernon Philander (South Africa) are the other bowlers with four five-fors in their first three Tests.

Former Australian fast bowler Rodney Hogg picked up an unbelievable five five-wicket hauls in his first three Tests, all of them coming against England in December 1978.

After picking up six scalps in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, he claimed five wickets each in both innings in the subsequent matches in Perth and Melbourne.

#4 Joint-third in the list of bowlers with most wickets after first three Tests

With 27 scalps in the England series, Axar Patel stands joint-third in the list of bowlers with most wickets after the first three Test matches. He shares the spot with Australia's Rodney Hogg.

Former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani (31) holds the record for claiming the most wickets after his first three Tests. The other bowlers in the list include Charles Turner (29) of Australia, Herbert Modern (26), also of Australia and Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis (26).

#5 Joint-most five-wicket hauls in the ongoing World Test Championship

After only three Tests, Axar Patel has joined the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

Apart from Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (four from 13 Tests), Nathan Lyon (four from 14 Tests) and Kyle Jaimeson (four from six Tests) have also claimed as many five-wicket hauls in the World Test Championship as Axar Patel has.

Meanwhile, Team India have qualified for the World Test Championship final following their triumph by an innings and 25 runs over England on Saturday. They will face New Zealand in the final at Lord's in June.

