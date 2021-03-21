5 interesting stats to emerge after the 5th India vs England T20I match

The India vs England T20I series culminated with a high-scoring encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian cricket team recorded the highest T20I total on this ground despite losing the toss on Saturday (March 20).

Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma provided an excellent start for the home team. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played brilliant cameos in the latter phase of the innings as India ended with 224/2 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 225, England lost Jason Roy on the second ball of the run chase. However, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler fought back with a 130-run partnership for the second wicket. Once India broke the stand between Malan and Buttler, the English wickets fell at regular intervals. Eventually, India won the game by 36 runs.

Here's a look at the top five stats that emerged after the India vs England T20I match.

5. The Men in Blue extend their unbeaten record in India vs England bilateral T20I series

The 2010 T20 World Cup champions have never won India vs England T20I series (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team has never lost a T20I series to England. So far, there have been four series between the two nations. The first ended in a draw, while the Indian cricket team won the next two bilateral series by 2-1.

England was on the verge of recording its maiden T20I series victory against the Men in Blue. Eoin Morgan's men even took a 2-1 lead after the first three games. However, India bounced back in the last two T20Is to win the trophy by 3-2.

4. Dawid Malan becomes the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs

Fastest to 1000 T20I Runs:



24 Innings - Malan*

26 Innings - Babar

27 Innings - Kohli

29 Innings - Rahul

29 Innings - Finch

Dawid Malan holds the number one position in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen. He could not prove himself in the first four T20Is of the India vs England series.

However, he brought his 'A' game to the table in the final T20I match. The left-handed batsman top-scored for the visitors with a 46-ball 68.

Malan broke Babar Azam's record during his knock against India in Ahmedabad. He became the first batsman in cricket history to amass 1,000 T20I runs in less than 25 innings.

3. Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 1,500 runs as T20I captain

Captain Kohli returned to form in the India vs England T20I series (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Virat Kohli had a memorable series against England in Ahmedabad. He achieved success at three different positions in the lineup. First, he scored 73 runs off 49 deliveries at number three during the second T20I.

In the next match, Kohli batted at number four, aggregating 77 runs from 46 balls. In the final T20I, he opened with Rohit Sharma and remained unbeaten on 80*. During his knock in the fifth T20I game, Virat overtook Aaron Finch to create a new record for the most runs while leading a team in T20Is.

Australian skipper Finch has 1,462 runs to his name in 44 innings. After the India vs England series, Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1,502 runs as the Indian T20I skipper.

2. Virat Kohli breaks KL Rahul's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a bilateral T20I series

Virat Kohli had a batting average of 115.50 in the India vs England T20I series (Image courtesy: BCCI)

KL Rahul had a memorable 2020, where he shattered multiple records with his willow. Rahul scored 224 runs in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand last year to become the new owner of the record for the most runs by an Indian batsman in a single T20I series.

However, Rahul could only hold that record for one year. With his 80 runs off 52 deliveries in the fifth T20I, Virat Kohli took his aggregate in the India vs England series to 231 runs. Kohli won the Player of the Series award for his incredible batting throughout the series.

1. India's T20I series winning streak grows to six

India's last Six T20I series:



Won vs Ban

Won vs WI

Won vs SL

Won vs NZ

Won vs Aus

Won vs Eng

The Indian cricket team has proven to be unstoppable in the bilateral T20I series. After the India vs England series, the Men in Blue's winning streak extended to six. The streak began with a victory over Bangladesh at home in 2019.

After Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team played bilateral T20I series versus West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, emerging as the winners in all of them. While it seemed like the visitors could win the India vs England series in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue upped their game at the right moment and sealed the deal with back-to-back wins.

The last time a T20I series did not end in India's favor was in September 2019. The 3-match series against South Africa ended 1-1.