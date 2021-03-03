Ben Stokes has had success against Ashwin as well: Joe Root

On the eve of the fourth and final Test against India, Joe Root came out in support of Ben Stokes, backing the all-rounder to turn things around at the Narendra Modi Stadium. So far, Ben Stokes has enjoyed a middling series, wherein he has fallen victim to Ravichandran Ashwin on four occasions.

Thus, as things stand, the Englishman has been dismissed by the off-spinner 11 times in Test cricket – a tally that has been magnified owing to the former’s troubles against spin.

However, the English skipper threw his weight behind Ben Stokes, stating it was imperative the all-rounder drew inspiration from the good times he has enjoyed against Ashwin.

“He [Ben Stokes] has had success against Ashwin as well. It is important you call upon those things too. It's important we don’t have that baggage going into the game. At some point, a bowler is going to get you out more time than others, which is part and parcel of the game," Joe Root said when asked a question by Sportskeeda.

During a long series, those are the little battles that you have to overcome and make sure that it does not have a long-lasting effect. It is important you go into the next game looking to score runs and to do something special for your country,” he added.

Ben Stokes has been a clutch player for England

Ben Stokes has often been England’s Guardian Angel, whenever push has come to shove, meaning that his role could be paramount in England potentially mounting a comeback against India.

Ben Stokes was England's hero in the 2019 World Cup

To put things into context, the all-rounder single-handedly orchestrated the Three Lions’ run chase in the 2019 World Cup final, whereas he also conjured a truly spectacular innings at Headingley weeks later – a knock that propelled England to a famous victory.

To that end, Joe Root also seemed quietly confident that Ben Stokes would come up trumps in the final Test starting tomorrow, courtesy his ability to handle pressure and not flinch, even in the most adverse of circumstances.

Advertisement

“He [Ben Stokes] is a fine player and when the pressure is on and when it really matters, we all know someone like Ben would want to be there. I will never doubt him as a player because every time, he has proven himself. I am fully confident he will be able to overcome the challenge,” the English captain added.

India have established a 2-1 lead in the series and barring a defeat, the Men In Blue will confirm their spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

England, meanwhile, will hope to throw a spanner in the Indians’ works and consign them to their first drawn series at home since the rubber against South Africa in 2010.