Match-defining fifties from Ben Stokes and Jason Roy ably supported Jonny Bairstow's attacking hundred as England levelled the 3-match series against India with a 6-wicket win in the 2nd ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant notched up superb half-centuries in the first innings, while KL Rahul continued his good form with a three-figure score. But the Indian bowlers had no answers to the dynamic strokeplay of the English batting lineup, which was without captain Eoin Morgan.

Here is the England playing XI's report card for the 2nd ODI against India.

IND v ENG 2021, 2nd ODI: England Player Ratings

Bairstow took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in Pune

Jason Roy: 8/10

Roy is enjoying a purple patch at the moment, and he made it count in this game once again. The attacking opener farmed the strike in the powerplay and weathered some early swing to score his 19th ODI fifty before a brilliant piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma brought an end to his stay at the crease.

Jonny Bairstow: 9.5/10

Speaking of purple patches, Man of the Match Bairstow slammed a hundred in authoritative fashion to take the game away from India's reach. The Yorkshireman was severe on the Indian bowlers, and hit 11 fours and 7 sixes in his brilliant knock.

Ben Stokes: 9/10

Stokes' 5 overs went for 42 runs, but he more than made up for that with his batting display. Coming in at No. 3 despite the presence of Dawid Malan, the all-rounder took his time to get in before unleashing himself on the Indian bowlers. He walked back for 99 after nicking one behind, but his hitting was astonishing.

Dawid Malan: 7/10

Malan did what was asked of him after coming in at No. 4, scoring an unbeaten 16 to take his team over the line.

Jos Buttler: 0.5/10

England's stand-in captain endured a dismal outing in Pune. He shelled two sitters to hand Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli reprieves, and followed it up with a 3-ball duck. Buttler will want to forget this game in a hurry.

Liam Livingstone: 7.5/10

Making his ODI debut, Livingstone wasn't afraid to play his shots. He scored an unbeaten 27 off 21 balls, and was at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Sam Curran: 6/10

Curran was once again decent with the new ball and dismissed Rohit Sharma, but struggled at the death. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant took him for over 20 runs in his 7th over, after which he didn't bowl. He wasn't required with the bat.

Moeen Ali: 7/10

Ali bowled his 10 overs in a single spell after the powerplay. Although he didn't pick up a wicket, he conceded only 47 runs and was largely accurate.

Reece Topley: 8/10

Topley was the pick of the England bowlers in the 2nd ODI. The tall left-armer generated prodigious bounce and swing with the new ball before delivering two economical overs at the death. He finished with the wickets of Dhawan and Hardik, and conceded only 50 runs in his 8 overs.

Tom Curran: 4.5/10

Curran was expensive once again for England as he conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs. The wickets of Pant and Rahul didn't really halt India's charge, with Hardik taking over from where they left off.

Adil Rashid: 6/10

Rashid bowled in tandem with Moeen, and although the odd rank long hop made an appearance, he was decent. The England leggie picked up Kohli's wicket for the 9th time in international cricket, and could've had him much earlier in the piece had Buttler held on.