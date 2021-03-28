The two best limited-overs sides in the world, India and England, face off in the third and final ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

England attained the top spot in the Cricket World Cup Super League table with their 6-wicket win in the 2nd ODI. With the batsmen clicking consistently, the visitors will look to put in a comprehensive all-round bowling display to support their attacking batting.

Here is England's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI against India.

Openers: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

Roy is one half of arguably the most lethal opening combination in the world

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are undoubtedly one of the best opening partnerships ever in ODI cricket. The pair average over 60 in the format, and notch up century partnerships almost every other game.

Roy and Bairstow have clicked in each of the two games so far, with the latter in particular taking a liking to the Indian bowlers. The hosts' new-ball bowlers have struggled to provide breakthroughs over the last year or so, and their task doesn't get any easier against such a fearsome combination.

While Roy will eye a three-figure score, Bairstow will want to replicate his performance from the previous game.

Middle order: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk)

Stand-in captain Buttler has only 2 runs in the series so far

Batting at No. 3 in the absence of Joe Root, Ben Stokes unleashed himself on the Indian spinners in the previous game. After taking a few balls to get set, the southpaw dispatched Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav to all corners of the ground. Although he fell one run short of a century, his form is a massively encouraging sign for England.

Malan played only his second ODI for England on Friday, and he did what was asked of him by hitting the winning runs after coming in at No. 4. The left-hander must make the most of the opportunities he gets in Morgan's absence.

Stand-in captain for the previous game, Jos Buttler has had a forgettable series. He has scored only 2 runs over the two matches, and has dropped a couple of straightforward catches behind the stumps as well. Buttler must put in a good performance if England are to clinch the series under his leadership.

