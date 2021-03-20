England will be feared by a lot of teams going into the T20 World Cup: Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes England will be feared by several teams going into the T20 World Cup as they have winners in every position.

Paul Collingwood led England to the 2010 T20 World Cup title in the West Indies. However, the former all-rounder believes the current England team are much better prepared than his title-winning side.

"Going into this World Cup, I think we will be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form for the past four years. We've got a lot of match-winners from one to 11, who can win games from their own bat. Totally different teams from 2010 to now, but I don't think we could be in a better place, " Paul Collingwood said.

The England assistant coach further added in this regard:

"The team in 2010 was a team that came together right at the last moment, and we took a few risks, gambles on selection. We knew what kind of cricket we wanted to play, but it hadn't been drilled into us over a long period of time like this team has. I think this team is better prepared."

Ever since their early exit from the 2015 ODI World Cup, England have emerged as one of the best limited-overs sides under Eoin Morgan. They also won the ODI World Cup in 2019 for the first time in their history after beating New Zealand in an epic final.

"This England team is aggressive" - Paul Collingwood

England have played an aggressive brand of cricket over the last few years in the limited-overs format, with Collingwood insisting that it's the right way to go.

"I never feel you win World Cups, big tournaments by being conservative. You've got to be ahead of the game. This team has done that over the past four years, that drilled into being aggressive," Collingwood added.

England will be looking to blow India away in the fifth T20I on Saturday, with the series currently tied at 2-2. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will also take place in India later this year.

