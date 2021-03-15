IND v ENG, 2nd T20I performance: Indian playing XI's report card

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan led India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over England in the 2nd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, the hosts leveled the 5-match series 1-1.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India turned in an all-round performance on the field to restrict England to a par score of 164/6. Kohli's men followed it up with a measured run-chase, which ended with 13 balls to spare.

Here is the report card for the Indian playing XI from the second T20I against England.

IND v ENG, 2nd T20I: India Player Ratings

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most expensive of the Indian bowlers in the 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan: 9/10

Debutant Kishan took to international cricket like a duck to water. The aggressive southpaw, who came into the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan, scored 56 off 32 balls to put India in the ascendancy in the run-chase. His fearlessness and power were on display for all to see, and he would've gotten a perfect rating had he been at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

KL Rahul: 0.5/10

Rahul followed up his 1 in the 1st T20I with a duck in the second. Sam Curran had him in all sorts of trouble in the first over, and he nicked one off the final ball. It remains to be seen what happens to him once Rohit Sharma returns.

Virat Kohli: 9.5/10

Kohli shrugged off his poor form with one of his vintage run-chase performances. The Indian skipper finished on an unbeaten 73 off 49 balls after a typically measured performance. Interestingly, in the post-match presentation, Kohli credited his turnaround to a chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant got a promotion to No. 4, presumably to continue with a right-left combo after Kishan's dismissal and keep the runs flowing. He achieved both these objectives as he smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes in his 13-ball 26. However, his wicket - an unconvincing shovel across the line - was a bit of a letdown.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Iyer didn't have much to do in this game, but rotated strike at the end of the run-chase. He had his ups and downs in the field, with clever stops punctuated by a misfielded four.

Suryakumar Yadav: 5.5/10

India's second debutant had an eventful day in the field. Yadav kicked off proceedings with a brilliant stop at backward point, and later palmed a fairly simple chance over the ropes for six. He made amends with a juggled catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, and wasn't required with the bat.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Playing as a frontline bowler for the first time since his back surgery, Pandya sent down 4 decent overs for 33 runs. Although he didn't look like taking wickets, his cutters, bouncers and slower balls kept a tight leash on the England batsmen.

Washington Sundar: 8.5/10

Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, although he conceded the odd boundary. The off-spinner sent Bairstow and Jason Roy back to the hut while conceding 29 runs, and his figures would've been even better had Yadav held on to his chance on the boundary. He also received a special word of praise from his captain at the post-match presentation.

Shardul Thakur: 8.5/10

Another bowler who registered figures of 2/29, Thakur, didn't do any harm to his T20 credentials. His slower balls were next to unplayable on the Ahmedabad surface, and he was a big reason behind India conceding only 34 runs in the final 5 overs of the England innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 8/10

Kumar's second game after the injury layoff went much better than his first. The early wicket of Jos Buttler was followed up by a couple of tidy overs later in the innings. Although the pace wasn't quite there, it was a promising performance from India's experienced fast bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6.5/10

Chahal was the most expensive Indian bowler as he conceded 34 runs in his 4 overs, but he sent Dawid Malan back to the hut and beat Roy's bat on a number of occasions. The leg-spinner isn't at his best, but he seems to be gaining confidence.