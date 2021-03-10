Jos Buttler denies England's rotation policy favors T20Is over Test cricket

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has refuted suggestions that England have prioritized the T20 format over Test cricket under the new rotation policy.

England will take on India in a 5-match T20I series starting on March 12. While the recently concluded Test rubber saw many first-choice players including Jos Buttler miss out on different games, the T20I series will feature a near full-strength team from the visitors.

Recently, former captain Michael Vaughan whipped up a new controversy by questioning the "power balance" between Eoin Morgan and Joe Root, saying Morgan got his way in the T20Is at the expense of Root's Test side.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Jos Buttler remarked otherwise, saying the two captains have worked closely with the head coach to reach this arrangement. Buttler feels the chance to play the T20 World Cup hosts to kick off preparations for the tournament is too good to overlook.

"Chris Silverwood (England head coach), Joe (Root) and Eoin and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have worked closely together to balance things as best they can in what is an incredibly difficult situation. And it makes complete sense to be here in India ahead of a World Cup that will be played in these conditions. This is probably the last time we will have a full-strength squad available to play as best we can in this series against what is an excellent India side in their own conditions."

The rotation policy is purportedly being applied to manage the workload of star England players in a hectic year. The team will play two crucial home Test series, the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia, all in the span of a few months in 2021.

IPL's effect has been obvious in the upturn of the white-ball game in England: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, said the clash between the marquee tournament and the Test series against New Zealand is not ideal. However, he also believes that the IPL has a crucial role to play in solidifying England cricket's white-ball reserves.

"...it's a far from perfect situation. We all know the benefits of the IPL.The tournament is the biggest in the whole of cricket in terms of money and careers can be short. But with the experience you gain there are so many pluses to the IPL and I think that has been quite obvious in the upturn in the white-ball game in England," concluded Jos Buttler.

Unlike his batting position at the IPL 2020, Jos Buttler is expected to open alongside Jason Roy in the upcoming series. His average of over 42 and a strike rate of 158 from 12 games in India certainly makes him one of the players to watch.